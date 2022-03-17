ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Shopping centre bosses confirm bomb threat after customers are evacuated by staff shouting 'This is not a drill'

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A Bromley shopping centre has been evacuated after a bomb threat.

The warning came just after 2pm today and saw police rush to the Glade retail complex.

Scores of shoppers and staff were left outside the building as they were told 'This is not a drill'.

It was reported by one eyewitness that police were shouting at people to 'get back'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052Kka_0ei8gowg00
The warning came just after 2pm today and saw police rush to the Glade retail complex (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZW4o_0ei8gowg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEH6b_0ei8gowg00
The Glades shopping centre in Bromley was evacuated after a suspected bomb threat today

A spokesperson for The Glades said: 'We can confirm that The Glades was evacuated today as a result of a bomb threat.

'The safety of our customers and colleagues is paramount and we are working closely with the Metropolitan Police to assist them in any way we can.

'We will provide more information when we have it.'

A spokesperson for Met Police said: 'Police were called shortly after 2pm on Thursday, 17 March, to reports of a security alert at a shopping centre on High Street, Bromley.

'Officers are in attendance and the incident is ongoing.

'The area has been evacuated as a precaution.'

Comments / 0

Related
NME

ITV studios evacuated after bomb scare

ITV studios was evacuated and taken off air after police were called to a security threat in White City, London. Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a “suspicious item” near the Television Centre and temporarily closed Wood Lane and White City underground stations. ITV shows This Morning and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Bin lorry driver saw ‘smartly-dressed’ man in pink shirt, McKeague inquest told

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, from Dunfermline, was 23 when he disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016. A bin lorry driver has told an inquest he saw a man wearing light-coloured trousers and a pink shirt, like RAF gunner Corrie McKeague had been wearing, when he drove into the area where the missing airman was last seen on CCTV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Shopping#The Metropolitan Police#Met Police
Daily Mail

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague 'downed a bottle of red wine in 17 seconds and slept under bin bags on a night out two years before he vanished', inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague 'downed a bottle of red wine in 17 seconds and slept under bin bags on a night out two years before he vanished', an inquest heard today. Police believe Mr McKeague, who was 23 when he disappeared, climbed into a bin behind Greggs which was then tipped into a Biffa waste lorry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Father-of-two's fury after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parks a Range Rover on his drive for FOUR days leaving him unable to access his bins - but says police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'

A father-of-two was left furious after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parked their Range Rover on his drive for four days leaving him unable to access his bins - but police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'. Zekarias Haile, 51, woke up to find that a stranger had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Blind father says he was left 'upset and humiliated' when Wagamamas and Sainsbury's staff asked him to leave with his guide dog because 'animals aren't allowed' while out shopping with his family

A man who is registered blind says he was asked to leave branches of Sainsbury's and Wagamama with his guide dog - because neither venue allow dogs on the premises. Scott Bailey, 33, from Crewe, was visiting London with his wife Amanda and daughters Grace, 15, and Darcey, nine, when he was approached in a Sainsbury's store and later in Wagamamas, both in Paddington, on Tuesday and asked to leave.
PETS
BBC

Six arrested as man dies near supermarket in Redditch

A man has died after being found with injuries outside a supermarket. The 53-year-old was treated by paramedics near Asda in Jinnah Road, Redditch, Worcestershire, at about 19:20 GMT on Tuesday. The man, from the town, died at the scene and West Mercia Police said his family were being supported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cornwall NHS plea after patient spat at staff member

A hospital staff member was spat at by a patient in Cornwall after being asked to wear a mask, NHS bosses said. They said GP receptionists were also being "reduced to tears by patients who refuse to wear a face covering". The incidents were revealed as NHS Kernow issued a...
HEALTH
BBC

Bromsgrove woman's grave 'missed by police diggers'

The body of a woman allegedly murdered by her husband was not found for more than six months when a police dig did not go deep enough, a court heard. Nezam Salangy is on trial at Worcester Crown Court accused of killing Zobaidah Salangy in March 2020 and burying her in woodland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSFA

Phenix City man arrested after bomb threat in Waffle House

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There are new details behind the heavy police presence and traffic block on Summerville Road on Sunday night, around 8 p.m. Phenix City police say employees from the Waffle House right off the Summerville Road exit called for help. According to authorities, they said a...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Motorist dies after car hits tree in Kidderminster

A man has died after his car hit a tree. The motorist, in his 50s, was driving on the A448 Stone Hill, Comberton Road towards Kidderminster at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday when his vehicle left the road. His car sustained "severe damage" West Mercia Police said, and he died at...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lincolnshire Police officer Frazer McDowall denies raping woman

A serving Lincolnshire Police officer has pleaded not guilty to raping a 20-year-old woman. PC Frazer McDowall, 23, is alleged to have attacked the woman in Lincoln on 16 October 2021 while he was off duty. The Lincoln-based officer denied the charge when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy