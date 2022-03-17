Five Tri-City Bombers members imprisoned for dozens of gang crimes

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal judge has sentenced five members of the Tri-City Bombers (TCB) gang to spend decades in prison after they were convicted of participating in murder, robbery, drug dealing, and racketeering.

On Monday, Ramon De La Cerda, 48, Jose Rolando Gonzalez, 43, Juan Albert Mendez, 49, Salomon Robles, 35, and Margil Reyna, 38, were sentenced to 30 years in prison for charges relating to the Tri-City Bombers, a South Texas-based gang. All of the men are from the Rio Grande Valley, with the exception of Reyna, who is from Ohio, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Mendez hired De La Cerda, Gonzalez, and Robles to murder people on two occasions. One of these attempts led to the death of a man in McAllen. The other attempt led to a woman being shot six times, however, she survived the attack.

Reyna was involved in a home invasion burglary that led to the death of a man in Edinburg in 2012.

Gonzalez was also found to have distributed dozens of kilograms of cocaine in 2016.

Tri-City Bombers is a gang founded in Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo in the 1980s but has grown to have members across the country. The gang has a complex hierarchy command system that severely punishes members that break rules set by the group.

These five members were a part of a large investigation by federal authorities to charge members of TCB. So far, 35 members have been convicted.

