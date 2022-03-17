ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has struck down an Iowa law that seeks to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, the latest in a decade of legislative measures and judicial rejections. The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in...

