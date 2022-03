The band traveled to Burnet on Wednesday to perform in their annual UIL Region Concert and Sightreading Evaluation. This evaluation comes in two parts. The first part is the concert portion which requires the band to prepare three musical selections: one concert march and two pieces of music literature from the UIL prescribed music list. The second part of the evaluation is the sightreading portion. Sightreading is a music literacy test where the band is given a brand new piece of music that they have never seen before and have seven minutes to study the piece and then perform it.

BURNET, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO