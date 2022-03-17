Greenfield police seize illegal drugs, firearm from apartment

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Greenfield Thursday for possessing illegal drugs and a firearm at the Greenfield Oak Courts.

Members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force, assistance from the Massachusetts State Police “STOP” team, and Greenfield Police Department used a search warrant to uncover the following items in a narcotics investigation:

48 grams of suspected cocaine

50 bags/DU of suspected heroin/fentanyl

Stolen .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun

Approximately $2,344 in cash

The man, who was not identified by Greenfield police, has been charged with the following:

Trafficking 36-100 grams of cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin

Possession of a firearm without a license

Commission of a felony while armed

Improper storage of a firearm with access to a minor

Receiving stolen property

22News will update this story when further details of this case are available.

