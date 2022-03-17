Multi-million-dollar ag center enters final phase before opening

The Orr Multipurpose Agricultural Facility in Baylis is set to open for John Wood Community College's fall semester. (John Wood Community College/Provided)

BAYLIS — Fundraising and construction are nearing an end for an agricultural facility in Pike County.

The 24,000-square-foot Orr Multipurpose Agricultural Facility will be at the University of Illinois Agricultural Research & Demonstration Center and John Wood Community College Agricultural Education Center. It will “address multiple agricultural education and development issues in west-central Illinois and will further enhance research, teaching and U of I Extension activities throughout the region,” the college said.



The Orr Corp. has raised $1.9 million of the $2.5 million target funds for the new facility, which will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 9 and be open for the fall semester.

Members of the school’s board of trustees discussed the progress being made during its meeting Wednesday. They also talked about the college's Workforce Development Center expansion project. That involves a planned 14,170-square-foot addition to JWCC’s Workforce Development Center in Quincy. Additions to the center will include a new area to train truck drivers in, a remodel of the building’s interior to make more space for areas such as welding and robotics, a new road entrance/expanded parking lot and a new physical entrance.

The college will field bids starting in April, with construction projected to last from June to October 2023.

JWCC President Michael Elbe said the projects were representative of the school’s “continued commitment to the tri-state region.”

“With strategic focus and long-term planning,” Elbe said, “the college presents the district we serve with excellent opportunities to provide programs to support the workforce needs of the area and to have a greater impact in our rural communities and the agricultural industry.”