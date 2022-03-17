Doom Creator Reveals A Surprising Truth After 29 Years

The "Resident Evil" series has been around for a long time. Capcom's legendary apocalyptic zombie survival franchise is a staple of the genre and several of the titles are arguably among the greatest horror games of all time. Many would argue that the series peaked with "Resident Evil 4" and started to suffer a steady decline after that, but in truth, this series is back on the rise. Ethan Winters' journey through the Baker house in "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" seems to have re-sparked a lot of interest in the franchise as many consider it one of the best games in the series. After that, Capcom decided to go back to remaking their older titles with the "Resident Evil 2" remake in 2019 and the "RE3" remake in 2020. These have been extremely well received by fans and critics alike. Taking the classic stories and characters and giving them a fresh coat of modern graphics and action gaming mechanics seems to have been a winning combination for Capcom. In fact, the "RE2" remake actually sold more copies than the original. It offers a way for new fans to experience the origins of the series without having to commit to playing a version of the games that's over two decades old.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 DAYS AGO