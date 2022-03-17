Doom Creator Reveals A Surprising Truth After 29 Years

It seems as though fans of "Star Wars" can't catch a break. One of the announced upcoming games promising to take us to a galaxy far, far away, "Star Wars: Eclipse," isn't going to be released until 2027 or 2028. In a report by XFire, corroborated by GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, Quantic Dream is struggling to develop "Star Wars: Eclipse" because the studio is having trouble staffing up to an appropriate team size. Fans weren't happy when "Star Wars: Eclipse" was announced, because Quantic Dream has a history of having a toxic work environment. Studio lead David Cage was at the center of these issues, and with Cage still in charge, it seemed that little would change. This new release window of six or seven years in the future is further out than original reports that came out a few months ago, which stated the game was only 3 or 4 years away.
