ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Doom Creator Reveals A Surprising Truth After 29 Years

By Victoria F
SVG
SVG
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"Doom" creator John Romero has been busy these days. Earlier this month, he created and released the first official new level for "Doom 2" in almost 30 years which helped raise over $27,000 for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. He was also recently honored with a shout-out from the "Dying Light" devs...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Why This Hidden Area In Elden Ring Has Fans Going Wild

There's not much to say about the quality of "Elden Ring" that hasn't already been said. The latest FromSoftware game has been the talk of the gaming community since its release on Feb. 25, 2022, breaking records, inciting backlash, and even inspiring a bustling eBay market for Runes and other in-game goodies. Fans immediately began enjoying dying in all manner of creative ways and sharing their discoveries in the massive open world game online. That being said, some gamers are already itching for new content for "Elden Ring," or at the very least contemplating potential DLC that could be on its way in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Elden Ring's Director Apologized To Fans

"Elden Ring" has taken the world by storm, receiving incredibly high praise from critics for successfully converting the FromSoftware formula into an open-world game. In the process, "Elden Ring" has attracted a number of new players to FromSoftware's unnoficial "Soulsborne" franchise. However, many players might find themselves unsure what the hype is about when they realize how difficult the game is. To that end, "Elden Ring" director Hidetaka Miyazaki has issued an apology to those players — even though FromSoftware won't be turning down the difficulty anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GTA Trilogy Is Finally Fixing Its Mess

Rockstar is continuing to clean up its own mess, as it has released another set of massive updates for "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition." The collection launched back in November in a rocky state, which Rockstar and Take-Two later apologized for. This set of patches isn't even the first time the company has released a massive update full of fixes for the collection. As reported by The Gamer, the update for "Vice City" came in at 8.4 GB on PS4 and "San Andreas" came in at 16 GB, both of which are pretty sizable updates for games that are 20 years old.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Star Wars: Eclipse News Has Fans Turning Red

It seems as though fans of "Star Wars" can't catch a break. One of the announced upcoming games promising to take us to a galaxy far, far away, "Star Wars: Eclipse," isn't going to be released until 2027 or 2028. In a report by XFire, corroborated by GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, Quantic Dream is struggling to develop "Star Wars: Eclipse" because the studio is having trouble staffing up to an appropriate team size. Fans weren't happy when "Star Wars: Eclipse" was announced, because Quantic Dream has a history of having a toxic work environment. Studio lead David Cage was at the center of these issues, and with Cage still in charge, it seemed that little would change. This new release window of six or seven years in the future is further out than original reports that came out a few months ago, which stated the game was only 3 or 4 years away.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Romero
ComicBook

Star Wars Eclipse Developer Responds to Delay Rumors

Quantic Dream has responded to rumors regarding Star Wars Eclipse's release date. At the end of 2021, Quantic Dream announced its next game, Star Wars Eclipse, a multi-protagonist story set in the High Republic era. Unless a show or film comes out before it, this game will be the first story outside of the books to tackle this part of the Star Wars universe, as it takes place before the prequels. As such, Quantic Dream is being tasked with visualizing this part of the Star Wars universe, but it could be a while before fans get to see it. Initially, it was rumored Star Wars Eclipse would release around 2024, but a later rumor suggested that the game could've been delayed internally to 2027.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

"Doomed" PlayStation Will Cease To Exist In 10 Years, Claims Analyst

The PlayStation brand is "doomed" and will likely cease to exist in the next decade, according to one veteran industry figure. Outspoken video game analyst Michael Pachter appeared on the latest episode of the RDX podcast, where he was asked for his thoughts on whether PlayStation could ever truly compete with Xbox's wildly successful Game Pass subscription model. He makes it pretty clear that he... does not.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason George R.R. Martin Didn't Write Elden Ring's Story

Now that players finally have "Elden Ring" in their hands, they're diving in and soaking up every little piece of lore, information and homage the title offers. As is typically the case with FromSoftware titles, the majority of the narrative in "Elden Ring" is explored through item descriptions or player inferences based on the world they explore. While the title has made some strides in presenting its story in a more heavy-handed manner than predecessors before, offering more cinematic cutscenes and dialogue than FromSoftware games typically hold, the real story goes well beyond what's shown at the surface.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Video Game#Fps
DBLTAP

Warzone Creator IceManIsaac Reveals Owen SMG Loadout with Meta-Making TTK

Call of Duty Warzone Content Creator, IceManIsaac, has published his loadout for the Owen SMG, giving it an impressive TTK post-patch. In a new video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Sunday, Mar. 6, IceManIsaac revealed his own take on the popular Owen SMG. This weapon made its impact within seconds of playing the clip. According to him, it took 19 frames⁠—"less than a third of a second"⁠—to take him down despite being at full health.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Resident Evil Fans Just Got The Best News

The "Resident Evil" series has been around for a long time. Capcom's legendary apocalyptic zombie survival franchise is a staple of the genre and several of the titles are arguably among the greatest horror games of all time. Many would argue that the series peaked with "Resident Evil 4" and started to suffer a steady decline after that, but in truth, this series is back on the rise. Ethan Winters' journey through the Baker house in "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" seems to have re-sparked a lot of interest in the franchise as many consider it one of the best games in the series. After that, Capcom decided to go back to remaking their older titles with the "Resident Evil 2" remake in 2019 and the "RE3" remake in 2020. These have been extremely well received by fans and critics alike. Taking the classic stories and characters and giving them a fresh coat of modern graphics and action gaming mechanics seems to have been a winning combination for Capcom. In fact, the "RE2" remake actually sold more copies than the original. It offers a way for new fans to experience the origins of the series without having to commit to playing a version of the games that's over two decades old.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The New Mass Effect Is Further Away Than We Thought

"Mass Effect" fans have been quite spoiled in recent history. Fans were treated to the release of a lovingly remastered "Legendary Edition" of the series' three original titles in 2021, which featured some welcome upgrades to the renowned franchise. "Mass Effect" is even slated to receive its own series on Amazon in the near future. And while the latest entry into the series, "Mass Effect: Andromeda," went completely wrong post-release, the series itself has hit more times than its missed. Fans have high hopes for the next sequel in the series, but there's not a whole lot of information available regarding its plot or characters just yet, other than some tantalizing rumors.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Rockstar Responds To Next-Gen GTA's Big Character Problem

If you feel like you've been playing "Grand Theft Auto 5" forever at this point, it's likely because you have. Released in 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Rockstar Games' latest addition to the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise was later ported over to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as the PC. Now, nearly a decade after its initial release, "Grand Theft Auto 5" will be receiving a next-gen "update" in which it will be available to consumers on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 — that's a total of three different console generations. Unfortunately, this transition to the next generation of console gaming has seen its fair share of controversy, both because of its confusing and frustrating price point and its mere existence. Unfortunately, it now seems you can add technological mishaps to that list as well.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SVG

Elden Ring Players Discover Bizarre Cut Item

Players are still unlocking various secrets in "Elden Ring," the latest game by FromSoftware. Many players are going beyond the base game, using mods to uncover details abandoned in development or used for testing. For example, one gamer used mods to access a hidden area that suggested the game might introduce a PvP arena sometime in the future. Another hacker set their sights on circumventing anti-cheat software to expose faults in "Elden Ring" and hopefully make it better. And while hackers and modders are infiltrating the code of "Elden Ring," fans are breaking records and establishing impressive speed runs for the future.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Master Chief's TV Actor Explains This Controversial Choice

Adapting video games to TV and film is a hard tightrope to walk. Creators have to be able to give fans the fun, light-hearted experience they expect, while simultaneously injecting enough narrative development into the story to make it an engaging viewing experience. That is one of the many challenges Paramount is facing with its upcoming "Halo" adaptation. The trailer that was released earlier this year revealed that the show's story would be focusing on the origins of Master Chief and the war with the covenant – specifically on how the Spartans were created to be emotionless instruments of war who could be easily controlled by the military.
TV SERIES
SVG

Elden Ring Was More Epic In The 90s

Nostalgia in video games is a pretty important selling factor for some franchises. People, especially those who have been playing games for a long time, love to revisit their roots. While "Elden Ring" came out for the first time on PlayStation 5, that didn't stop one animator from imagining what the game would have looked like if it was released on the PlayStation 1, which was cutting edge tech from 1994 to 2000, when the PlayStation 2 was released. Just as critics were enthralled with "Elden Ring" on the PlayStation 5, people fell in love with the "demake" of the game in the fan-made PS1 trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Dream Fans Think A Face Reveal Is Coming Soon

Faceless streamers aren't difficult to find nowadays – between the rising popularity of Vtubers and massive names like Corpse Husband, the internet is getting used to people who enjoy streaming but also want to keep their anonymity. Dream is both one of the most well-known "Minecraft" content creators and a notable faceless streamer. And while he enjoys having a private life away from the hustle and bustle of streaming and social media, fans think that he may finally be stepping out from behind the mask pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Supermassive Games teases ‘The Quarry’ with full reveal imminent

Supermassive Games has teased its latest game The Quarry, with more to come later today (March 17). On Twitter, Supermassive Games stated “What doesn’t kill you will make you stronger” and shared a short teaser trailer for The Quarry. An “all-new” horror experience, the game is set to launch in summer and will be published by 2K. The teaser also shared that fans won’t have long to wait for more information – come 4PM UK time, we’re expecting to see the full reveal of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Forspoken Fans Just Got Terrible News

New IPs are rare from AAA studios. That's because AAA video games have grown progressively more expensive to create and it's a much safer investment for large studios to make sequels and remakes of titles that have already proven themselves and already have a dedicated fanbase that the studio knows will buy the game. Every once in a while, however, something new does come along.
WORLD
SVG

The One Elden Ring Character You Don't Want To Hug

"Elden Ring" is the newest game from the legendary developer FromSoftware — the creators behind "Dark Souls," "Bloodborne," and "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" — and people are loving it. Critics have had nothing but praise for the game (which currently has a 97 on Metacritic) and its launch set a series record for sales. There are a lot of reasons why this game is being received so well. Its open-world offers a gothic fantasy realm for players to explore that's on a scale unlike anything the studio has done before and every piece of it is chock full of unique monsters and interesting NPCs. Just like in most other "Soulsborne" games, however, these creatures aren't always what they seem. Much like Patches from "Bloodborne," there's one NPC that is much less helpful than she's letting on.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Is Already Coming After The Steam Deck

The Steam Deck has officially launched, receiving high praise from critics and influencers for its mobility and performance. It has also been praised as an excellent emulation machine, letting people run games from older systems with ease. While fans who missed out on pre-orders might have to wait a bit before getting one, the people who do have one seem to be enjoying it. People have been sharing images and videos of emulation online, praising their newfound access to older titles. This has drawn the ire of one video game company, notorious for being extremely anti-emulation.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy