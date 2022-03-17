ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Death at San Diego County Jail prompts investigation

By City News Service
An investigation was underway Thursday to determine the cause of death for an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at the San Diego County Jail.

William Schuck, a 22-year-old Orange County resident, was found unresponsive Wednesday and pronounced dead, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff's officials said he was alone in his cell, and there was no evidence of foul play.

He was booked into the jail on March 10 on suspicion of DUI and other offenses following a traffic collision, officials said. Following the crash, he was assessed at a hospital but had no signs of injury, and was taken to jail.

Schuck was booked on suspicion of charges including DUI, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying an unregistered handgun, possession of a firearm without a serial number, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled substance.

An investigator from the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board responded to the facility following news of the death. A cause of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

