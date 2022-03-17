Bakersfield Fox offering $17 off select concert tickets

The Bakersfield Fox Theater is offering $17 off select tickets to upcoming shows for one day only.

The deal is only available online until 10 p.m. March 17th, 2022, for select tickets for Don Felder, Oingo Boing Former Members, and Brit Floyd while supplies last.

You can get the deal by using the promotional code "LUCKY." The deal is only for select seats, applicable fees will be added, and it's not valid on previously purchased tickets.