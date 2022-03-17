ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

CMU to temporarily close residence halls over enrollment

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2nfU_0ei8cf8z00

Central Michigan University announced Thursday that it will be temporarily closing North residence halls for the fall 2022 semester due to lower enrollment.

In an email that went out to students today, CMU said that Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins, and Trout Halls in the North Community will be shut down for the fall semester because the university will have more available housing than residential students.

“These changes will enable CMU to provide higher service and support to students by streamlining operations,” the email said.

Students who have already signed up to live in the North Community for fall 2022 will reportedly be moved to other residential options.

The university said closing the North Community will also help improve the level of service and expand hours to other dining units across campus.

More CMU residence hall information can be found here .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmu#Residence Hall#College#Trout Halls#The North Community
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy