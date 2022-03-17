CMU to temporarily close residence halls over enrollment

Central Michigan University announced Thursday that it will be temporarily closing North residence halls for the fall 2022 semester due to lower enrollment.

In an email that went out to students today, CMU said that Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins, and Trout Halls in the North Community will be shut down for the fall semester because the university will have more available housing than residential students.

“These changes will enable CMU to provide higher service and support to students by streamlining operations,” the email said.

Students who have already signed up to live in the North Community for fall 2022 will reportedly be moved to other residential options.

The university said closing the North Community will also help improve the level of service and expand hours to other dining units across campus.

More CMU residence hall information can be found here .

