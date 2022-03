State Senator Anthony Bouchard [R-Laramie and Goshen counties] was stripped of his committee assignments on Thursday by a 19-10 vote of the Wyoming Senate. According to Senate President Dan Dockstader, Bouchard was removed for a "continued pattern of intimidating and disorderly conduct and other behavior which is unbecoming to a member of the Senate." He went on to accuse Bouchard of "showing open support for a threatening and vulgar attack on a member of this Senate, continued support for such statements, even during the session, filming used as a threatening measure."

