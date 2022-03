No hard feelings! Ryan Seacrest has no problem hanging out with ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough — even at work. “Jules, just to start, [my cohosts] Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me,” the American Idol host, 47, said while interviewing the dancer, 33, and her brother, Derek Hough, during the Friday, March 4, episode of On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. “And I said, ‘Not at all because we’re friends’.” The Hough siblings were speaking about their upcoming ABC special, Step Into … The Movies, where they’ll recreate some of the most iconic song and dance moments in film history.

