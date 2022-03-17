ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Teach Act to start next year in Illinois

 1 day ago

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois lawmakers recently issued an update about how they are addressing hate crimes aimed at Asian Americans.

The Asian American Legislative Caucus met in the Capitol Wednesday morning. They wanted to draw attention to the increase in hate crimes against Asian American community across the country. They also wanted to draw attention to what they think could have some long-term effects on the way that Asian Americans are treated in Illinois.

Starting next year, the Teach Act will require Asian American History to be taught in schools in Illinois.

The implementation of the Teach Act is already starting. There are efforts to work with local school boards to make the curriculum change go smoothly, including helping with training for teachers.

On Wednesday night, Asian American Caucus was holding a vigil. They were joined by Senator Tammy Duckworth to pay respect to the lives lost in a shooting at a spa one year ago.

Communities across the country are marking the anniversary of that shooing rampage that left eight people dead, including six Asian women. That was in the Atlanta area. The victims were killed when a shooter opened fire and three separate spas. The shooter has been sentenced to life in prison.

Violence against Asians decried on spa shootings anniversary

This also comes as nearly 11,000 hate incidents have been reported against Asian Americans from the beginning of the pandemic.

