For Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), it's one billionaire Wall Street legend in and another one out. On Friday, new filings from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) revealed Warren Buffett has taken a sizable new position in the oil and gas giant. Just two days later, long-time activist investor Carl Icahn revealed to the Occidental board that he has sold his remaining stake in the company.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO