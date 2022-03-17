The student sections of the Upper Thumb

All season long, fans of Tribune-covered teams have showed up at games in full force.

Here are some of the photos of student sections across the Tribune's coverage area, cheering on their teams.

Bad Axe

The Hatchet student section celebrating shortly before the score went final. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Bad Axe student section cheers on their Hatchets. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Bad Axe student section cheers on their Hatchets. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Bad Axe student section cheers on their Hatchets. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Cass City

The Cass City student section cheers on their Red Hawks. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Cass City student section cheers on their Lady Red Hawks. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Cass City student section cheers on their Lady Red Hawks. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Cass City Student Section cheers on their Red Hawks. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Harbor Beach

The Harbor Beach student section cheers on their Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Harbor Beach student section cheers on their Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Harbor Beach's student section cheering on their Lady Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Harbor Beach student section cheers on their Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Harbor Beach's Student Section cheers on their Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Harbor Beach's Student Section cheers on their Lady Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Laker

The Laker student section cheers on their Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Laker student section cheers on their Lady Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Laker student section celebrates the victory over Cass City. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Laker student section cheers on their Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Laker student section cheering on their Lady Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Laker student section cheers on their Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Laker Student section cheers on their Lady Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Laker Student Section, and Logan Carr, cheer on the Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Laker student section cheers on their Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Laker Student Section cheers on the Lakers to victory Tuesday night, Dec. 14. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

North Huron

North Huron's student section cheers on their Warriors. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The North Huron student section watches the Warriors defeat Kingston Friday night. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Ubly

The Ubly student section cheering on their Bearcats. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Ubly student section cheers on their Bearcats. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Ubly's Student Section cheers on their Bearcats. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

In the second half, the Ubly student section imitated Harbor Beach coach Jim Tamlyn. Tamlyn was impressed. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

USA