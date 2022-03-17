ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

The student sections of the Upper Thumb

By Tom Greene
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

All season long, fans of Tribune-covered teams have showed up at games in full force.

Here are some of the photos of student sections across the Tribune's coverage area, cheering on their teams.

Bad Axe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eN5J_0ei8ZWBH00
The Hatchet student section celebrating shortly before the score went final. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dB847_0ei8ZWBH00
The Bad Axe student section cheers on their Hatchets. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTZg2_0ei8ZWBH00
The Bad Axe student section cheers on their Hatchets. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKn6Q_0ei8ZWBH00
The Bad Axe student section cheers on their Hatchets. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Cass City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GpmBj_0ei8ZWBH00
The Cass City student section cheers on their Red Hawks. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrRyh_0ei8ZWBH00
The Cass City student section cheers on their Lady Red Hawks. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkRQp_0ei8ZWBH00
The Cass City student section cheers on their Lady Red Hawks. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9PPD_0ei8ZWBH00
The Cass City Student Section cheers on their Red Hawks. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Harbor Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMuiw_0ei8ZWBH00
The Harbor Beach student section cheers on their Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIUjF_0ei8ZWBH00
The Harbor Beach student section cheers on their Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9bUa_0ei8ZWBH00
Harbor Beach's student section cheering on their Lady Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjmXe_0ei8ZWBH00
The Harbor Beach student section cheers on their Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1HkW_0ei8ZWBH00
Harbor Beach's Student Section cheers on their Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlLud_0ei8ZWBH00
Harbor Beach's Student Section cheers on their Lady Pirates. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Laker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMuCI_0ei8ZWBH00
The Laker student section cheers on their Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fWxh_0ei8ZWBH00
The Laker student section cheers on their Lady Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVR1Z_0ei8ZWBH00
The Laker student section celebrates the victory over Cass City. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rX0Gv_0ei8ZWBH00
The Laker student section cheers on their Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ld4kQ_0ei8ZWBH00
The Laker student section cheering on their Lady Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9SXb_0ei8ZWBH00
The Laker student section cheers on their Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDOKp_0ei8ZWBH00
The Laker Student section cheers on their Lady Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cb2Xt_0ei8ZWBH00
The Laker Student Section, and Logan Carr, cheer on the Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CERKD_0ei8ZWBH00
The Laker student section cheers on their Lakers. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xq249_0ei8ZWBH00
The Laker Student Section cheers on the Lakers to victory Tuesday night, Dec. 14. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

North Huron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Os8IU_0ei8ZWBH00
North Huron's student section cheers on their Warriors. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7qv7_0ei8ZWBH00
The North Huron student section watches the Warriors defeat Kingston Friday night. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Ubly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVPv8_0ei8ZWBH00
The Ubly student section cheering on their Bearcats. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xAcX_0ei8ZWBH00
The Ubly student section cheers on their Bearcats. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lv6a_0ei8ZWBH00
Ubly's Student Section cheers on their Bearcats. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8Os3_0ei8ZWBH00
In the second half, the Ubly student section imitated Harbor Beach coach Jim Tamlyn. Tamlyn was impressed. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

USA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhqKE_0ei8ZWBH00
The USA student section cheers on their Patriots. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

