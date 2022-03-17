ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Udder madness! Moment a COW is spotted sitting on passenger's lap as car drives along Chinese motorway

By Matthew Lodge For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

This is the bizarre moment a cow was spotted squashed onto the back seat of a car driving down a Chinese motorway.

Footage filmed by another motorist shows the farm animal sprawled across the lap of a woman in the vehicle in Yinchuan, northern China.

The video, widely shared on social media in China this week, was reportedly filmed on March 8.

It shows the young cow looking out of the window behind the driver of a silver car which is travelling in the outside lane of the motorway.

The animal appears to be sitting on the lap of a woman in one of the rear seats, before it starts to struggle and move around the cramped vehicle.

The woman, who is wearing a red headscarf, has her back pressed against the door while struggling with the size and weight of the stocky animal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hl8jw_0ei8Z5g900
The cow was spotted in the backseat of a car travelling on a motorway in the Chinese city of Yinchuan

Local media reported that the bizarre situation arose after a dairy farmer bought the calf from another farm.

Because the other farmer did not have a truck to deliver it, he decided to take the animal home in his family car.

Strangely, it is not the first time a cow has been spotted in the back seat of a vehicle.

Last August a woman filmed a calf being driven through a McDonald's drive-thru in Marshfield, Wisconsin, when its owner went to get a meal.

Jessica Nelson originally thought the cow was fake, but later found out that not only was it real, but there were two more calves in the rear of the Buick.

'I thought it was fake at first. Who puts a cow in a Buick?' she said. 'Then its whole head moved.

'I just took the video of it because I was blown away.'

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
One Green Planet

Decomposing, Deformed, and Trampled to Death: Horrific Footage Shows Conditions on Italian Chicken Farms

Spanish animal protection charity, Equalia, led an undercover investigation into an Italian chicken farm between July and August 2021. The raw footage is horrific and disturbing and shows the realities of poultry farms. The exposed chicken farm supplies chickens to AIA, Europe’s fourth-largest poultry producer, which sells its products around the world.
AGRICULTURE
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Seldom-seen animal spotted on Colorado trail camera

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) trail camera recorded a rare sight late last month, when a ringtail crossed it's path. "Typical habitat is canyon and mesa country, and most sightings are near water. In fact, the first reports of ringtails in an area often are of animals caught in traps set for mink," CPW said in a post on their website.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Madness#Driving#Motorway#Udder#Chinese#Mcdonald#Buick
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Mental health worker left furious after returning home from 13-hour hospital shift to find Hermes delivery driver had emptied her POT PLANTS onto her newly revamped doorstep in an attempt to hide her parcel

A Hermes customer was aghast to find soil strewn across her doorstep after a delivery driver emptied a plant pot in a clumsy attempt to hide her parcel. Mental health support worker Siobhan Redfern, 24, returned home from a 13-hour shift to discover the mess outside her front door in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday, February 16.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDIO-TV

Small, sweet puppy looking for a home

Tonybob is a 6 year old pup looking for a loving home to call his own! He is nervous with new people and will need some time in his new home to get comfortable. Going slow and being gentle with him is what it's going to take to gain his trust and for him to show you how sweet he really is!
PETS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy