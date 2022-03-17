ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Streeter says Spector is a ‘warrior’, has ‘no doubt’ he’ll help the Tigers

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

While Brannon Spector is currently dealing with a sore wrist, which caused him to miss Wednesday’s scrimmage, it’s just a minor bump in the road for a receiver who will be an integral part of Clemson’s offense going forward.

The redshirt junior out of Calhoun (Ga.) missed the entire 2021 season due to respiratory issues, which stemmed from a previous bout with COVID-19.

A sore wrist is minor in comparison to the complications that Spector dealt with for over the past year or so, and despite his absence Wednesday, he figures to be a key part of Clemson’s receiver rotation this season.

“100% part of the rotation,” Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said when asked about Spector’s role Wendesday. “Been very pleased with Brannon. He has come out here after dealing with what he had to deal with last year, he has responded. He has worked his tail off and he has made a lot of plays and really toughed through it really up until today. He just couldn’t get out there today (wrist).

“But I’m very, very pleased with Spec. He’s going to help us. There’s no doubt. Whether he’s a starter or a rotated guy, he’s going to play plenty as long as he keeps improving like he is.”

Right now, for Spector, it’s just about staying healthy. That goes beyond the sore wrist that held him out of Wednesday’s scrimmage, which is likely precautionary in nature with spring break starting.

The 12-day layoff should provide Spector a nesscary rest period to get back healthy to finish out the spring.

“He’s another warrior guy,” Streeter continued. “The challenge for him is just to try to stay healthy. In the past, he’s had I want to say in preseason camps and some other springs, he’s been out for a handful of days whether he pulled a hamstring or cramps or whatever it is. He’s been very consistent so far this spring. He’s going to help us. Really good player.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney echoed those sentiments Wednesday.

“Spec’s had a really good spring,” he said.

