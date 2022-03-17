How Joyce Gilliard Has Been Advocating for On-Set Safety

Click here to read the full article.

Ever since 2014, when an on-set accident almost killed her, hairstylist Joyce Gilliard has advocated for on-set safety.

Gilliard, who was seriously injured in the train accident that killed her colleague, camera assistant Sarah Jones, on the first day of shooting Gregg Allman biopic “Midnight Rider,” founded the nonprofit organization iSafe in 2016. Its mission is to promote safety awareness on television and film production sets through education, training, awareness, accountability and visibility.

The organization provides stickers, sweatshirts and T-shirts bearing safety messages to crew members to help them feel seen. “Those things empower people to help others become safe on set,” says Gilliard.

Since a culture of silence still prevails on some shoots, Gilliard says the apparel acts as a “silent voice,” serving as a warning to directors or producers who might not be following safety precautions.

Last year, the 60,000 film and TV union workers of IATSE turned the pressure on studios, de- manding better hours and work- ing conditions, saying that the surge in production over the past decade has led to long shifts and dangerous situations. Last year, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a prop gun loaded with live ammunition, and “This Is Us” costumer Jill Stager sustained severe injuries after falling through a hole on the show’s Paramount Studios set in Hollywood.

Gilliard says that since her brush with death, she has seen crew members take safety on set more seriously, but adds that “accidents do happen, especially when we work excessively long hours.”

With the continuing spotlight on set safety, Gilliard says union executives have started to reach out to her, wanting to talk about iSafe. “They’re asking what they can do to contribute and how to raise further awareness.”

Her goal is to make Feb. 20 — the day of the “Midnight Rider” accident— an iSafe “day of remembrance” for cast and crew members who have been seriously injured or lost their lives. “I hope people look at the safety guidelines [and] educate themselves, even if they’ve been in the business for many years,” Gilliard says. “It’s a refresher day to keep safety in their minds.”