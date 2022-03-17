ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Springs Utilities CEO speaks with 13 Investigates amid reports of hostile work environment, high turnover

By Dan Beedie
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DzfP_0ei8YkTw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zy7y0_0ei8YkTw00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Within the last week, 13 Investigates uncovered allegations of a hostile work environment at Colorado Springs Utilities with a high turnover rate among senior leaders. For the first time since our reports aired, Colorado Springs Utilities Chief Executive Officer Aram Benyamin spoke with 13 Investigates directly on these issues.

13 Investigates learned people identifying as employees of Colorado Springs Utilities have sent dozens of anonymous emails to elected officials in the government alleging a culture of fear amid a high turnover rate at the publicly owned utility. Colorado Springs President Tom Strand, who previously served as the Colorado Springs Utilities Board Chairman, believes at least ten Colorado Springs Utilities employees in senior leadership have left the organization in the last year.

On Monday , multiple former Colorado Springs Utilities employees told 13 Investigates the workplace culture was "suppressed", and employees were afraid to go to human resources to report potential conduct violations.

Wednesday, Benyamin and the Colorado Springs Utilities Board, which is the Colorado Springs City Council, met for their semi-annual executive session to discuss his performance. Utilities Board Chair and councilman Wayne Williams told 13 Investigates the closed-door meeting lasted more than four hours.

Before the executive session, Benyamin agreed to answer questions from 13 Investigates .

“For those employees that have that feeling, we have a lot of means for them to come forward. I have an open-door policy,” Beyamin said. “We want them not to be fearful and come forward, and we will do everything we can to accommodate whatever their issues are.”

When asked about employees leaving, the Springs Utilities CEO says the high turnover rate is part of any big organization.

"I don't know if the number is ten, but I would say turnover is something we've seen through COVID," Benyamin told 13 Investigates . "The other part is we've hired more than 500 employees. 250 of them are coming outside ( of Springs Utilities), and we have a lot of qualified people. Our goal is to hire the best."

According to the 2021 Employee Pulse Survey Report conducted by Springs Utilities, which more than 50% of employees participated in, nearly 90% of participants said they would agree to work at Colorado Springs Utilities if they had to do it all over again. However, one of the worst-rated questions asked employees if they have the adequate staff to do their jobs well. According to the survey, more than 40% of the respondents disagreed.

Last week, 13 Investigates requested Springs Utilities for all severance payments to former employees from January 1, 2019, to March 9, 2022. According to the records obtained, the total payout equals $427,100.80.

Springs Utilities made six payouts Since Jan. 2019, with the largest severance payout being the most recent. On March 5, 2022, Colorado Springs Utilities paid out $128,682.24 to the now-former Chief Customer Corporate Services Officer. On Tuesday, the publicly owned utility confirmed to 13 Investigates that the payments to former employees come from their labor fund, which is subsequently funded by the ratepayers of Colorado Springs.

"It's a part of our policies," Benyamin said when asked about the $427,000 in payouts since the start of 2019. "We've used those make sure we have an option for employees to sever. That is an individual's personnel matter. Some of them have specific issues they had to deal with personally, while others had different choices that they had to make. I don't what to say about the dollars, but these are a part of our processes we use."

Springs Utilities previously told 13 Investigates the severance payouts do not cause higher rates. A spokesperson for the utility company says the primary drivers for rising costs are the day-to-day operational, fuel, and capital costs for running a four-service utility.

Rates for customers dropped in February.

The post Springs Utilities CEO speaks with 13 Investigates amid reports of hostile work environment, high turnover appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities Board set to meet with CEO for performance review amid accusations of toxic workplace, high turnover

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After the recent rate hikes for customers, allegations of a hostile work environment, and a high turnover rate, the Colorado Springs Utilities's Chief Executive Officer will answer questions from the Utilities Board this afternoon in a closed session. The Utilities Board, which consists of members of the Colorado Springs City The post Colorado Springs Utilities Board set to meet with CEO for performance review amid accusations of toxic workplace, high turnover appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 3,000 customers affected by power outages in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities reported a power outage along N. Nevada Ave., stretching from E. Willamette Ave. and E. Fillmore St. According to Springs Utilities, more than 3,000 customers are affected by the outage as of 3:10 p.m. Friday. The company's website says it started at 2:47 p.m. and the cause The post More than 3,000 customers affected by power outages in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: $400k+ in severance paid to Springs Utilities employees since 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On the heels of recent rate hikes that caused significant concerns for both Colorado Springs businesses and families, 13 Investigates learned that Colorado Springs Utilities has paid out more than $400,000 in severance packages to now-former employees of the publicly owned utility. Last week, 13 Investigates requested Springs Utilities for The post 13 Investigates: $400k+ in severance paid to Springs Utilities employees since 2019 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

National watchdog group accuses D49 board of promoting personal religious views

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A national nonprofit organization is accusing a second El Paso County school board of promoting their own personal religious point of view. At Thursday's Academy School District 20's School Board meeting, recently elected School Board Director Aaron Salt read a Benjamin Franklin quote following the pledge of allegiance. The The post National watchdog group accuses D49 board of promoting personal religious views appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
City
Colorado City, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Councilor files notice of claim to sue City Attorney for damages related to October incident

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On March 11, at-large Pueblo City Councilor Lori Winner informed the City of Pueblo and City Attorney Dan Kogovsek of her intent to sue him for damages related to an incident on October 28, 2021. According to the notice of claim to sue papers, the incident involved a verbal altercation between The post Pueblo Councilor files notice of claim to sue City Attorney for damages related to October incident appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Updating snow removal budgets in Pikes Peak region as spring approaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We're halfway through the state's snowiest month of the year and less than a week from the start of spring, which is a good time to check on where local municipalities stand on their budgets for snow removal and road treatment for the season. Pueblo County Much of southern Colorado The post Updating snow removal budgets in Pikes Peak region as spring approaches appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two Florence council members continue to seek truth on city’s corruption scandal

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A second secret recoding of an improper executive session reveals two Florence Council members pushed for answers on the city's growing corruption scandal behind doors. On the night former City Manager Mike Patterson was arrested in Denver International Airport and charged with stalking his female employees, Councilwoman Melissa Hardy pressed the The post Two Florence council members continue to seek truth on city’s corruption scandal appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

D20 school board quote triggers separation of church and state controversy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A quote with religious undertones is triggering debates over what should be allowed during school board meetings in Southern Colorado. At Thursday's Academy School District 20's School Board meeting, Aaron Salt, a recently elected School Board Director, is scheduled to read a quote from Benjamin Franklin aloud after the pledge The post D20 school board quote triggers separation of church and state controversy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostile Work Environment#Utilities Board Chair
KRDO News Channel 13

29 employees have left Pueblo Clerk and Recorders Office since 2019

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Claims of a hostile work environment, favoritism, and bad management are just a few of the reasons former employees at the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorders Office gave for either quitting or resigning. In total, 29 employees have left since 2019. Cyndi Vega told KRDO she left her job at the The post 29 employees have left Pueblo Clerk and Recorders Office since 2019 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Master plan for future of Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo announced Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials are proceeding with a 20-year, $180-million strategy to improve the annual state fair and fairgrounds, and make the fairgrounds more of a community gathering spot and year-round destination for events. KRDO The following details about the plan were contained in a news release Tuesday: The Colorado State Fair Board Authority The post Master plan for future of Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo announced Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Florence leaders directed staff to use fraudulent COVID sick time

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several current and former Florence city employees tell 13 Investigates they were forced to take off COVID sick time in 2020 when they were not ill. The Interim City Manager of Florence says the sick time was taken by city employees in March 2020 to comply with federal public health guidance The post 13 Investigates: Florence leaders directed staff to use fraudulent COVID sick time appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado GOP candidate gubernatorial forum Monday in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Republican Women, in partnership with the College Republican at UCCS and Sunrise Republican Women, is hosting a Republican Candidate Gubernatorial Forum Monday at 6 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.  The forum will include Republican candidates running for Governor of Colorado. Confirmed candidates include Heidi Ganahl, Jeff The post Colorado GOP candidate gubernatorial forum Monday in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KRDO News Channel 13

$200k worth of medical supplies shipped from Colorado Springs to Ukraine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than $200,000 worth of medical supplies are being donated to Ukraine from a major healthcare system in Colorado Springs. UCHealth is teaming up with Project C.U.R.E, a Colorado-based nonprofit, to get the supplies overseas. "We're sending isolation masks, surgical gowns, skin prep trays, face shields, those types of medical The post $200k worth of medical supplies shipped from Colorado Springs to Ukraine appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utility CEO accused of “leading by fear” was previously put on leave by California utility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned more about the Colorado Springs Utilities Chief Executive Officer Aram Benyamin who is currently leading the publicly-owned utility with high employee turnover and allegations of leading a workplace culture of fear. Since our report Thursday, the 13 Investigates team has received dozens of emails and calls The post Colorado Springs Utility CEO accused of “leading by fear” was previously put on leave by California utility appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT’s second emergency asphalt repair project within a week completed Monday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE -- Monday, March 14 Traffic appeared to be slow but steady around noon, halfway through the emergency asphalt repair project on southbound Powers Boulevard, between Research Parkway and Woodmen Road, on the city's northeast side. KRDO The traffic backup didn't seem too significant, as workers started at 8:30 a.m. The post CDOT’s second emergency asphalt repair project within a week completed Monday in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis announces New Electric Vehicle Chargers Installed at Colorado State Parks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Governor Jared Polis joined the Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to unveil new electric vehicle chargers at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Rivian, an electric vehicle technology maker, joined the governor to show the two new Rivian Waypoints Level 2 electric vehicle chargers. According to officials, The post Gov. Polis announces New Electric Vehicle Chargers Installed at Colorado State Parks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Concerns over process to bring new school into Woodland Park School District

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- While the Woodland Park School District's Board of Directors is currently considering adding a brand new school into the district, one concerned parent claims the district is fast-tracking the decision and not allowing public comment or debate. In an email sent out to faculty and staff on March 1, the The post 13 Investigates: Concerns over process to bring new school into Woodland Park School District appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

18 hate groups tracked in Colorado, 3 locally

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked 18 hate groups throughout Colorado in their newly-released report: The Year in Hate & Extremism 2021. Three organizations designated as hate groups in Colorado by the SPLC are based in Colorado Springs or Pueblo. Eight others operate statewide. Family Research Institute and The The post 18 hate groups tracked in Colorado, 3 locally appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy