1 injured after car crashes in ditch along Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a ditch along Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach.

Crews were sent around 12:41 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Boulevard for a reported vehicle in a ditch in the southbound lanes, according to Tony Casey with HCFR.

Traffic was slowed in the area but as of 2:55 p.m., traffic flow has returned to normal.

One person was sent to the hospital with injuries and the incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is not far from the location where the body of Corey Morrison was found after his car was found crashed into a ditch in the same area.

