WASHINGTON — On Thursday, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., heard testimony about the Texas elections law that passed last year, known as Senate Bill 1. Many state and local leaders have concerns about how the law has been impacting Texas elections since it went into effect in September. On Thursday, some of those leaders shared their concerns in front of the U.S. House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Elections of the Committee on House Administration.

1 DAY AGO