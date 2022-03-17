ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AOC, far-left pols urge Biden to bypass Congress on energy, immigration and more

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Progressive House Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the “Squad” are urging President Biden to sidestep Congress and use the power of his pen to ​authorize dozens of radical policies on issues like immigration, criminal justice​, climate change and student loan debt.

The 98-member Congressional Progressive Caucus released a list of 55 recommendations for executive action on Thursday, months before the midterm elections in which Republicans are expected to regain control of both chambers of Congress.

Some of the eye-popping suggestions include:

  • Banning new fossil fuel leases on federal territory as well as “environmental justice communities”
  • Ending the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy and the Title 42 coronavirus exclusions for illegal immigrants
  • Declaring a national climate emergency and invoking the Defense Production Act to increase production of renewable energy​
  • Ending domestic and international fossil fuel subsidies and reinstating a ban on crude oil exports​
  • Canceling student loan debt
  • Establishing national standards governing the use of deadly force by police officers, as well as removing military-grade weaponry from police departments
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUEVS_0ei8VmvV00 Progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are urging Biden to use the power of the pen on certain policies.Getty Images

“This is the time for @POTUS to take bold executive action. Let’s deliver on the agenda that more than 81 million people voted for. Let’s be guided by racial, gender and economic justice — not corporations’ bottom lines. Let’s get this done,” the caucus, which is led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), posted on its Twitter account.

“I do think we want to make sure that we’re delivering as much as we can before November, in addition to all the excellent things we’ve already done, and making sure people know what we’ve done,” Jayapal told the Washington Post in an interview published Thursday.

Progressives are still smarting from the blow delivered to their agenda by moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both helped kill the House-passed $2 trillion Build Back Better Act and declined to change the Senate’s 60-vote legislative filibuster rule in order to pass gun control measures and sweeping election reform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CDCz_0ei8VmvV00
The caucus is led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (center) of Washington.Getty Images

As a result, left-wingers have placed their hopes in Biden himself to implement their agenda as the window to move legislation before the midterms begins to close.

“People are realizing that, at this point in the cycle, executive order is probably where you’re going to start seeing more things get done,” Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) told Politico.

But some Democrats say Biden’s pen should be their last hope to get their agenda passed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPLjX_0ei8VmvV00
Sen. Steve Daines said Democrats “need to wake up.”Getty Images

“Executive action, it’s a last resort. This is a legislative body,” Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) told Politico. “But there are other important issues that need to be discussed. And if the Senate isn’t going to vote, they’re not going to vote.”

Biden issued 77 executive orders in 2021, compared to 55 issued by President Donald Trump in his first year and 38 enacted during President Barack Obama’s first year, according to the Federal Register.

Biden, in an October 2020 interview with ABC News, appeared to frown on the use of executive orders in place of legislating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yrEb_0ei8VmvV00
Rep. John Larson said executive action should be a “last resort.”Getty Images

“Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends even occasionally say, ‘Well, if you can’t get the votes, by executive order you’re going to do something.’ … We’re a democracy. We need consensus,” the president said at the time.​

The progressive list of demands emerged as the average cost of a gallon of regular gas sat at $4.289, according to AAA, a slight decrease from $4.318 a week ago.

Republicans, who have been calling for increased drilling to ease Americans’ pain at the pump, were left aghast when reports first surfaced of the progressive proposals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Iy0i_0ei8VmvV00
Sen. Ted Cruz hit back at the Democratic agenda.Getty Images

“Dems want $10 gas,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Twitter.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said Democrats “need to wake up.”

“We must unleash American energy,” he posted on Twitter.

Comments / 2

George Kocsis
1d ago

obviously these people want to end America. When is enough, enough? When Republicans take power back they must fire everyone and anyone associated with these communist.

Reply
5
Timothy Travis
1d ago

vote Red in November and help save america vote with the new republican party the party of Trump we stand with the people and for the people and we will take down the terrorist DEMOCRATICS and the rinos and america can start rebuilding

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Republicans, Democrats slam Lindsey Graham after he calls for Putin's assassination

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was rebuked by lawmakers from across the political spectrum after calling for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Is there a Brutus in Russia?” asked Graham via Twitter Thursday evening. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Arizona State
New York City, NY
Government
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Manchin
NBC News

Biden battles Putin in Ukraine — and Trump's GOP in America

Early Thursday Moscow time, Russian President Vladimir Putin began what could become the biggest ground conflict in Europe since World War II. With sirens sounding in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and reports of explosions in multiple cities, it’s more important than ever to put politics aside here at home and present a unified front abroad. Yet while some leading Republicans have rightly put country over party, too many, led by the former president (and the party’s current leader), are trying to use this moment to score cheap political points by siding with our adversaries.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Aoc#Immigration Reform#Progressive House#Democrats#Republicans#Progressives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WMUR.com

President Biden's Supreme Court nominee meets with senators on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson held her first meetings on Capitol Hill on Thursday, ahead of confirmation hearings. Democrats in Washington said they believe President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will garner some Republican support. One of the senators she met with was Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, who...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Times

Republicans boo Biden for attack on Trump tax cuts

President Biden was booed by Republicans at his first State of the Union address for panning the Trump-era tax cuts. Mr. Biden elicited a strong rebuke from GOP lawmakers for comparing his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. “Few pieces of legislation have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy