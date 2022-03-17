Christopher Nolan, Jordan Peele Team with IMAX to Design New Film Cameras

Click here to read the full article.

Filmmakers looking to shoot their movies in IMAX are about to have a lot more options.

Today, IMAX announced that it has begun developing its next generation of film cameras, with plans to release the first of four new cameras in late 2023. The company is working with Panavision, Kodak, and FotoKem on the project to integrate camera maintenance, film stock manufacturing, and post-production services.

The new models are expected to be an improvement over IMAX’s current offering of cameras that utilize their proprietary 65mm film. The new cameras will be quieter, with a series of new features added to enhance usability. In addition to the four new cameras, many existing IMAX cameras and lenses are expected to be updated and improved.

If that was not exciting enough, the company will be collaborating with some of Hollywood’s top visual artists on the camera designs. Major directors including Christopher Nolan and Jordan Peele will weigh in on the new film cameras, as will top cinematographers including Hoyte van Hoytema (“Tenet”), Linus Sandgren (“No Time To Die” ) , Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”), Bradford Young (“Arrival”), and Dan Mindel (“Star Trek”). Combined, those filmmakers account for many of the most acclaimed large-scale movies shot on film in recent years, in addition to even more that were shot digitally.

The two highest-profile upcoming films to be shot on IMAX 65mm cameras are Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” In a statement from IMAX, Nolan and Peele both expressed their enthusiasm for the project.

“IMAX film brings images to life,” said Christopher Nolan. “From resolution and color to sharpness and overall quality, there is nothing compared to using IMAX film cameras today. Filmmakers and movie fans worldwide should be thrilled at the prospect of new and improved IMAX film cameras — I know I am.”

“IMAX is movie magic pushed to its limit,” said Jordan Peele. “When you see a film in an IMAX theater, it feels like you are there. It’s complete immersion, and there’s nothing quite like it. And we are only at the beginning, there’s still so much to be explored in this format.”