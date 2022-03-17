ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christopher Nolan, Jordan Peele Team with IMAX to Design New Film Cameras

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQalp_0ei8VkA300

Click here to read the full article.

Filmmakers looking to shoot their movies in IMAX are about to have a lot more options.

Today, IMAX announced that it has begun developing its next generation of film cameras, with plans to release the first of four new cameras in late 2023. The company is working with Panavision, Kodak, and FotoKem on the project to integrate camera maintenance, film stock manufacturing, and post-production services.

The new models are expected to be an improvement over IMAX’s current offering of cameras that utilize their proprietary 65mm film. The new cameras will be quieter, with a series of new features added to enhance usability. In addition to the four new cameras, many existing IMAX cameras and lenses are expected to be updated and improved.

If that was not exciting enough, the company will be collaborating with some of Hollywood’s top visual artists on the camera designs. Major directors including Christopher Nolan and Jordan Peele will weigh in on the new film cameras, as will top cinematographers including Hoyte van Hoytema (“Tenet”), Linus Sandgren (“No Time To Die” ) , Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”), Bradford Young (“Arrival”), and Dan Mindel (“Star Trek”). Combined, those filmmakers account for many of the most acclaimed large-scale movies shot on film in recent years, in addition to even more that were shot digitally.

The two highest-profile upcoming films to be shot on IMAX 65mm cameras are Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” In a statement from IMAX, Nolan and Peele both expressed their enthusiasm for the project.

“IMAX film brings images to life,” said Christopher Nolan. “From resolution and color to sharpness and overall quality, there is nothing compared to using IMAX film cameras today. Filmmakers and movie fans worldwide should be thrilled at the prospect of new and improved IMAX film cameras — I know I am.”

“IMAX is movie magic pushed to its limit,” said Jordan Peele. “When you see a film in an IMAX theater, it feels like you are there. It’s complete immersion, and there’s nothing quite like it. And we are only at the beginning, there’s still so much to be explored in this format.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘The Last Movie Stars’ Review: Ethan Hawke Doc Celebrates Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s Romance

Click here to read the full article. It’s obvious from the opening credits of Ethan Hawke’s documentary, “The Last Movie Stars,” that he loves Old Hollywood. Hawke, who decided to direct this six-part look at acting legends Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward at the behest of one of the couple’s children, spends the opening talking to several of his famous friends via Zoom about the couple and how he entered into this project. As he talks, his animation increases. Hawke not only loves Newman and Woodward, but he also loves acting, and the time period these two lived in where acting...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Absence Inspires Increasingly Awkward Workarounds — and Twitter Snark

Click here to read the full article. There isn’t much enthusiasm to curb for the current season of “The Goldbergs.” Following the toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against star Jeff Garlin, “The Goldbergs” appears to have opted to use a stand-in for Garlin’s character. However, longtime fans are calling out the shoddy post-production attempts at smoothing over the behind-the-scenes drama. See a clip below. With those episodes now airing, fans have taken to social media to criticize the sloppiness of the special effects, especially when it came to a Goldberg family wedding scene during Episode 15 of Season 9. “They should either...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Netflix to Test $2.99 Fee for Sharing Accounts with Outside Users

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is officially launching a test for subscribers to pay for shared accounts, starting with users in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Variety has reported that the streaming giant is rolling out an option for members to share accounts with people outside of their primary household, for a fee. Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, described the new feature as a way to “easily and securely” share accounts “while also paying a bit more.” Variety cited that the new subscription options will roll out in the next few weeks and may or...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Linus Sandgren
Person
Hoyte Van Hoytema
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Rachel Morrison
Person
Bradford Young
CinemaBlend

Broadcast News And MCU Star William Hurt Is Dead At 71

The film world lost a spectacular talent today, as it has been announced that William Hurt – the Academy Award-winning actor best known for his roles in Broadcast News, The Big Chill, Body Heat, and as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – has passed away. He was 71, and died of natural causes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax Theater#Imax#Design New Film Cameras#Panavision#Kodak#Fotokem
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About ‘Jurassic World Dominion’: Cast, Premiere Date and More

Life finds a way. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are bringing the action back in Jurassic World Dominion — with the help of a few special guests. Production on the latest installment in the dinosaur franchise began in early 2020 and was initially set for a June 2021 release. However, the film experienced major delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Colin Trevorrow teased the movie’s final touches via Twitter in November 2021.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds' Netflix movie The Adam Project gets first reviews

The reviews are in for Ryan Reynolds' latest big (or should we say small?) screen adventure The Adam Project. The new Netflix sci-fi adventure – which reunites the star with Free Guy director Shawn Levy – sees the Deadpool star play a time-travelling pilot called Adam Reed who accidentally ends up in the year 2022 while searching for missing wife Laura (Zoe Saldana).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
CinemaBlend

How Hugh Jackman Played Matchmaker For Ryan Reynolds With The Free Guy Director

There have been quite a few actors and directors over the years who just work and in turn continue to work together on multiple projects. Think Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Bill Murray and Wes Anderson or Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. Well, there’s a new dynamic duo in Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, who made Free Guy together and the upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project. The story about how they found each other is very on brand for the Deadpool star, and involves Reynolds' frenemy, Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Deadline

‘Army Of The Dead’ Breakout Matthias Schweighöfer Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Matthias Schweighöfer is set to join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer. The A-list ensemble already includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy, the latter set to star in the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past. It’s also roughly two weeks before the anniversary of the dropping of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

’61st Street’ Review: Courtney B. Vance Wages War Against Chicago’s Corrupt Police Department in AMC Drama

Click here to read the full article. “61st Street” tracks the infamy of the Chicago criminal justice system as police, prosecutors, politicians, and defense attorneys investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens an enduring code of silence. It’s the latest entry in a spate of television series (and movies) — inspired by peak public outrage over unjustified police killings of Black men and women — that foregrounds the experiences of African Americans navigating historically prejudiced institutions. For that reason primarily, “61st Street’ will be familiar. It also doesn’t go out of its way to separate itself from its peers and...
CHICAGO, IL
IndieWire

IndieWire

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy