Federal-Hocking student trustees revamp library with diverse titles

Student Trustee Emma Lucas holds one of the books ordered for a project to revamp Federal-Hocking libraries Dani Kington/Messenger Assistant Editor

Students in the Federal-Hocking School District are refreshing the titles available in the district’s library.

In December, Student Trustee Emma Lucas said she learned from her mother, who works at Hopewell Health Centers, that funding was available through a partnership with the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville to promote racial equity through literature.

Lucas was excited to take advantage of the funding.

The school library is currently home to many dated materials across disciplines, she said, adding that she found one book that had been checked out by her great uncle, who graduated in the district’s first class.

Additionally, Lucas said she has been passionate about the need to bring a diversity of voices into literature education since a seventh grade teacher showed her “the need that we have and what impact diverse books can have.”

Lucas said it was in her seventh grade class that she first read a book by an author of color as an assigned text.

“It just kind of helps expose you to different cultures, so we can be more accepting and open-minded,” Lucas said.

The district’s Board of Education signed off on Lucas’s plan to bring more diverse titles into the library, and she and other trustees began circulating a list around the district to get ideas for books by authors of color. This ultimately generated a list of about 150 titles.

The student trustees ordered books through First Book, a nonprofit which offers free and low-cost books to children in districts identified as low-income.

The nonprofit has focused on delivering resources to the region in recent years through a partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, which is how Lucas and her mother learned about the organization.

Lucas and the student trustees recently received their first shipment of books.

“We went through the books today, and we started sorting them for Amesville and Coolville, and it’s really nice to see a project like this come together,” Lucas said.

Lucas said student trustees plan to seek more funding to bring additional, new books to district libraries through other projects in the near future.

Older books no longer needed by the district will be donated, Lucas said.