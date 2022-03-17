ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daniil Medvedev could be banned from Wimbledon unless he condemns Putin

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, could be banned from Wimbledon , along with fellow Russian and Belarusian athletes, unless they provide “assurance” that they do not support Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine , British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Tuesday.

“Many countries have agreed that they will not allow representatives from Russia to compete. There are also visa issues as well. When it comes to individuals, that is more complex,” Huddleston said at a UK Parliament select committee meeting when asked about Medvedev competing at Wimbledon.

“Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled. We need some potential assurance that they are not supporters of Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines.”

Wimbledon will begin on June 27 and run through July 10 this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KE5S_0ei8ViOb00 Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 4, 2022AP

Medvedev, 26, was asked about the war earlier this month and replied, “My message is always the same — I want peace in all of the world.”

Huddleston said Tuesday that many athletes have multiple or dual citizenships and would be willing to compete as “non-aligned, non-flag bearing entities.”

Russian and Belarusian players currently are allowed to play on the ATP and WTA tours as neutral athletes, meaning they can’t play under the name or flag of their countries.

Meanwhile, WTA head Steve Simon said he does not want players to be banned if they don’t publicly criticize the “decisions of an authoritarian leadership.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOyaI_0ei8ViOb00 Medvedev faces Gael Monfils of France during their Round 3 match at Indian Wells on March 14, 2022AFP via Getty Images

“You never know what the future may bring,” Simon told the BBC Tuesday. “But I can tell you that we have never banned athletes from participating on our tour as the result of political positions their leadership may take.

“So it would take something very significant for that to change, but again we don’t know where this is going. I feel very strongly that these individual athletes should not be the ones that are being penalized by the decisions of an authoritarian leadership that is obviously doing terrible, reprehensible things.”

Russia was previously banned from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup following the start of the country’s attack on Ukraine last month.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Telegraph

Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs. Lukoil, led by billionaire founder Vagit Alekperov, called for an “immediate cessation of the armed conflict” and expressed concern over the “tragic events”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nigel Huddleston
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Russian#Belarusian#British#Uk Parliament#Atp#Wta
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Fortune

China’s Xi Jinping could rescue Vladimir Putin and Russia from Western sanctions. Here’s why he won’t

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed the pros and cons of invading Ukraine last month, he gambled that he could rely on the support of a crucial ally: his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. And for a while that bet paid off.
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson hits Russia with ‘largest’ sanctions to punish ‘blood-stained’ Putin

Boris Johnson is hitting Russia with the “largest and most severe” package of sanctions it has ever faced to punish “blood-stained aggressor” Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.The Prime Minister extended punitive measures on Thursday to hit five further oligarchs, including the Russian President’s former son-in-law, and to tackle more than 100 businesses and individuals.Mr Johnson said he was sanctioning “all the major manufacturers that support Putin’s war machine”, will imminently ban Aeroflot from touching down planes in the UK and will freeze the assets of all major Russian banks, including immediately against VTB.His second barrage of measures designed to “hobble...
POLITICS
Axios

Bolton says Trump made it "that much easier" for Putin to invade Ukraine

Former national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday that it's inaccurate to say that former President Trump's behavior "deterred the Russians." What they're saying: Newsmax's Rob Schmitt said Russia did not act aggressively until Trump was out of office and that the former president...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy