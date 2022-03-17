ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US citizen killed in Ukraine as Russians shell Chernihiv

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

A US citizen was killed in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv amid reports of a “heavy artillery attack” on civilians, the State Department said Thursday.

“We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine on March 17,” a State Department spokesperson told The Post.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

The confirmation came just hours after police in Chernihiv claimed at least one US citizen was killed following “a heavy artillery attack” by Russian forces on civilians.

“Today, the occupiers once again carried out a heavy artillery attack on unarmed civilian residents of the city. There are dead and wounded people. Among the dead – a US citizen,” police wrote in a Facebook post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2Ddu_0ei8Vgd900 Rescuers carry the body of a person who was killed by shelling in Chernihiv.via REUTERS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzeXJ_0ei8Vgd900
A rescuer covers the body of a person who was killed by shelling in Chernihiv.via REUTERS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BB7bw_0ei8Vgd900 A satellite image shows the shelling damage in a residential area of Chernihiv.AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtTok_0ei8Vgd900
Desolate streets with bodies of victims in the shelled-out city.via REUTERS

“Police officers are helping to evacuate affected citizens to medical facilities,” it continued. “Chernihiv police investigators are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are carefully documenting all the circumstances and consequences of Russian war crimes.”

The confirmation marks the second death of a US citizen during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Brent Renaud, an award-winning journalist and former New York Times contributor, was killed by Russian forces near Kyiv on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3Knm_0ei8Vgd900
A residential building damaged by shelling.via REUTERS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aN94P_0ei8Vgd900 A map shows the areas of Ukraine threatened by Russian forces.

Following the news of his death, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russia will face “appropriate consequences.”

