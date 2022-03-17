ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank of England raises interest rates again as UK faces inflation at 30-year high

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHS9m_0ei8Vdyy00
© Getty Images

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the third consecutive time as Great Britain faces its highest inflation rate in 30 years, CNBC reported.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee approved by an 8-1 vote a 0.25 percentage point hike to its main Bank Rate, bringing it to 0.75 percent.

In its report released on Thursday, the Bank of England said, “Global inflationary pressures will strengthen considerably further over coming months, while growth in economies that are net energy importers, including the United Kingdom, is likely to slow.”

The bank is expecting inflation to increase further in the coming months to nearly 8 percent at the end of the second quarter, and perhaps even higher later this year, according to CNBC.

The committee last month imposed back-to-back interest rate hikes for the first time in 18 years and upped its forecast for inflation to a 7.25 percent peak next month, coming amid the backdrop of strong growth and a robust labor market in the country.

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has also added to inflation concerns and caused energy prices to surge.

Great Britain's economy grew up to 7.5 percent last year as it rebounds from economic slowdowns amid the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quilter Investors portfolio manager Paul Craig told CNBC that a double-digit inflation rate is not off the table.

The Bank of England "had no choice but to keep raising rates. It is looking to build in some insurance now should there be a slowdown in economic growth or employment comes in worse than feared,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Fed chair: Interest rates going up

WASHINGTON (AP) – Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Inflation will be WORSE than predicted this year after already hitting 40-year high as Goldman Sachs revises forecast to nearly double the Federal Reserve's goal of 2%

U.S. inflation will be even worse this year than expected, after the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measurement hit its highest level in 40 years, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 6.1 percent in January from a year ago, the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Inflation surge, war cloud Fed's interest rate trajectory

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - New economic projections from the Federal Reserve this week will show how far and how fast policymakers see interest rates rising this year, in a first test of the impact of the Ukraine war and surging inflation on the coming shift in U.S. monetary policy.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Bank Rate#Great Britain#Uk#The Bank Of England#Cnbc#Monetary Policy Committee#Quilter Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
KTVZ

The US dollar could go digital. Here’s what you need to know

As technology continues to revolutionize the way people live, work and spend, central banks around the globe have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currencies for the digital era. Now, the United States is the latest to signal “urgency” in researching a potential digital version of its dollar via a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Simple Counting Shows China Cannot Successfully Invade Taiwan

China can transport about 40,000 troops in the first day for an invasion of Taiwan. IF none of the ships and helicopters and planes are shot down while crossing 100 miles of open water. If 40,000 troops could make it onto Taiwan, the Chinese troops would be outnumbered 4 to 1.
POLITICS
CNBC

Beyond first rate hike, the Fed signals that inflation fight is going to get harder

A 25-basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve was the first since 2018. But Chair Jerome Powell's outlook and the Fed's projections for GDP, inflation and future rate hikes say more about the future path of the economy and risk of recession amid new risks from war in Ukraine, according to Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.
BUSINESS
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russian troops running out of food and fuel as offensive ‘falters’, says UK military intelligence

Russian troops are facing food and fuel shortages amid Moscow’s “faltering invasion of Ukraine”, according to a UK military intelligence assessment.The most recent update on the three-week-old conflict suggests Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to divert “large numbers” of troops to defend its supply lines, rather than continuing its offensive, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.It follows a series of reports in recent days from Western intelligence that Russia’s fierce invasion of its neighbour has “largely stalled on all fronts”.The UK MoD said: “Logistical problems continue to beset Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine.“Reluctance to manoeuvre cross-country, lack...
POLITICS
Reuters

Fed hikes interest rates, signals aggressive fight to curb inflation

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year in a pivot from battling the coronavirus pandemic to countering the economic risks posed by excessive inflation and the war in Ukraine.
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

509K+
Followers
61K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy