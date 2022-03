This trick will get you flights so cheap that your friends may think it’s illegal. Spoiler alert…it’s completely legit!. Over the years, there have been several “tricks” to getting the best deal on airfares: purchase tickets on Tuesdays, search in a private browser window, or clear your browser cache. The validity of these theories has been up for debates, but this trick is proven and so simple to implement that anyone can do it.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO