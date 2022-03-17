ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Troopers seize $8,200 in drugs during southern Ohio traffic stop

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCoc1_0ei8VMAj00

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized thousands of dollars in drugs during a traffic stop in Scioto County last week.

Troopers pulled over a Chrysler Town and Country taxi for a marked lane violation on U.S. 23 shortly before 9 a.m. on March 10.

Permanent daylight saving time: What that would mean for Northeast Ohio

According to the patrol, troopers saw a baggy of suspected heroin hanging from a passenger’s pocket. The 53 grams of heroin, 10 grams of crack cocaine and 5 grams of marijuana have an estimated value of $8,200, the highway patrol said.

Kyshen P. Johnson, 21, of Columbus, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. He was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 12 and a half years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Ohio#Drugs#Heroin#Marijuana#Chrysler#Town And Country#Northeast Ohio#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy