Troopers seize $8,200 in drugs during southern Ohio traffic stop

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized thousands of dollars in drugs during a traffic stop in Scioto County last week.

Troopers pulled over a Chrysler Town and Country taxi for a marked lane violation on U.S. 23 shortly before 9 a.m. on March 10.

According to the patrol, troopers saw a baggy of suspected heroin hanging from a passenger’s pocket. The 53 grams of heroin, 10 grams of crack cocaine and 5 grams of marijuana have an estimated value of $8,200, the highway patrol said.

Kyshen P. Johnson, 21, of Columbus, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. He was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 12 and a half years in prison.

