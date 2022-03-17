ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick man injured in gang-related drive by was an aggressor, per KPD

By Dylan Carter
 1 day ago
(Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 23-year-old man who was injured in a gang-related drive-by shooting on Wednesday afternoon was an aggressor in the altercation, Kennewick investigators found.

According to Sgt. Joe Santoy of the Kennewick Police Department, Adrian Torres-Garza called 9-1-1 to report that he was shot as a passenger in a vehicle a short while after gunshots were reported on the 1100-block of N Cleveland St.

Before his call, authorities collected bullet casings on the roadway at the scene of the initial shooting. They confirmed that no suspects or victims were located at the scene of the incident.

KPD officials say that Torres-Garza was transported to the nearest hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip.

Through their investigation, Kennewick police officials developed reason to believe that he was one of the primary aggressors in what they suspected was a gang-related incident.

With that being the case, Torres-Garza was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on an investigative hold for the drive-by shooting after he was released from the hospital.

Since this is an ongoing investigation, KPD officials say that other suspects may be arrested in connection with this incident. However, they do not have reason to believe this drive-by shooting will pose a danger to the community.

Anyone with information to contribute is urged to contact the Kennewick Police Department at their earliest convenience.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are publically revealed.

