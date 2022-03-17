ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death investigation after body found in Vernon County

By Stacie Strader
 1 day ago
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities investigate a reported body found in southwest Missouri.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on March 16, the reporting party told them about a body in a field southeast of Nevada.

The Sheriff’s Office responded. Sheriff Jason Mosher asked for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to conduct the death investigation. The MHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is now investigating.

Authorities say they’ll release more information as the investigation unfolds.

Police officer killed South of St Louis is Carthage Native

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri police officer and gunman are dead following a shootout early Thursday at a motel. A medical helicopter took another officer to the hospital for surgery. Around 12:30 am, Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a disturbance at a Motel 6. That’s according to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas...
Riverton, Kan. woman arrested on allegations of drug possession

GALENA, Kan. — Late Thursday evening Galena Police performed a stop on a Chevrolet Blazer for a traffic violation. “After contacting the driver, the officer was able to establish probable cause to search the vehicle,” Galena Police Dept states in a release of information. “During a search of the vehicle, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located.”
“We will miss you Coop!” — Joplin Police Dept

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release a statement late Tuesday evening following services for Fallen Officer, Cpl Ben Cooper. “There are no word that can express the gratitude we have for everyone who took part in honoring Corporal Ben Cooper and his family today. We are so thankful to serve such an amazing community. It was such a...
Ofc Jake Reed Funeral Service and Processional Route

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release details regarding the funeral and processional of Fallen Officer Jake Reed on Friday. “Funeral services will commence at 1:00 pm at the MSSU Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. Following the service, his funeral procession will proceed through the city of Joplin.” — JPD There will be traffic delays along the route through...
Public Safety
Last Call 222, Cpl Ben Cooper, E.O.W.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Last Radio Call is a funerary tradition used by some Police Agencies and Fire Fighters in the United States of America. The police radio operator calls to the deceased officer, as if to contact them. Tuesday following the funeral service of Cpl Ben Cooper, before...
