Death investigation after body found in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities investigate a reported body found in southwest Missouri.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on March 16, the reporting party told them about a body in a field southeast of Nevada.

The Sheriff’s Office responded. Sheriff Jason Mosher asked for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to conduct the death investigation. The MHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is now investigating.

Authorities say they’ll release more information as the investigation unfolds.

