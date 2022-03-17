ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Call 222, Cpl Ben Cooper, E.O.W.

By Shannon Becker
 1 day ago
KOAM SKYVIEW/TY PARKS

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Last Radio Call is a funerary tradition used by some Police Agencies and Fire Fighters in the United States of America.

The police radio operator calls to the deceased officer, as if to contact them.

Tuesday following the funeral service of Cpl Ben Cooper, before the funeral procession, a Joplin Police dispatcher delivered the last radio call to Cpl Ben Cooper, badge 222.

WHAT IS A LAST CALL?

The last call or end of watch call is a funerary tradition that began in the northeastern United States in a LODD (line of duty death) of a police officer or firefighter.

“The End of Watch Call or Last Radio Call is a ceremony in which, after a police officer’s death (usually in the line of duty), the officers from his or her unit or department gather around a police radio, over which the police dispatcher issues one call to the officer, followed by a silence, then a second call, followed by silence.

Sometimes the dispatcher will mention the officer’s honors and may add other words in memoriam.

In some cases the call is made twice, once immediately after the officer’s death, then more formally closer to the date of or actually at the officer’s funeral.” — LEO FUNERAL TRADITIONS

Ofc Jake Reed Funeral Service and Processional Route

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release details regarding the funeral and processional of Fallen Officer Jake Reed on Friday. “Funeral services will commence at 1:00 pm at the MSSU Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. Following the service, his funeral procession will proceed through the city of Joplin.” — JPD There will be traffic delays along the route through...
