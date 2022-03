Well, it seems like we've finally made it. At last we're at the home stretch of winter, and can look forward to the coming of spring with fresh excitement and anticipation. Temperatures are already climbing back in the 40's on a more regular basis (remember when you would've considered that cold?), the first official day of spring is just over a week away, and the clocks are also changing in a couple days. Yes, that does mean we'll lose an hour of sleep, but we'll also have more sunlight and vitamin D to put a 'spring' in our step (haha, get it?).

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO