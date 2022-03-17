ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Stratford holds first full St. Patrick's Day celebration at Town Hall since start of pandemic

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
The town of Stratford celebrated its first full St. Patrick's Day in two years since the start of the pandemic.

The celebration at Town Hall featured a flag-raising ceremony, river dancers and an Irish soda bread contest.

Mayor Laura Hoydick said, "It feels great. It feels great to be together. It feels great to celebrate something."

Although the celebration was held inside because of the rain, the town's annual celebration returned to normal after being scaled back last year and canceled altogether two years ago because of the pandemic.

The Lenihan Irish School of Dance performed, and Planning Commission Chairman Bryan O'Connor was awarded the title of mayor of the day.

