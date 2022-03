Beckley – Shady Spring exploded for four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to beat Greater Beckley 10-0 Thursday night in Beckley. David Young pitched all five innings for the Tigers, delivering a one-hit performance to go along with nine strikeouts. Josh Lovell led the Tigers at the plate with a three hits and four RBIs, stroking a home run as well.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO