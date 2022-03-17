ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Cat Loving El Pasoans Asked to Create Art for Sun City Kitty’s Walls

By Emily Slape
 2 days ago
El Paso is finally getting my dream cafe. A cat cafe called Sun City Kitty. Purrfect name, in my opinion. This cat cafe will be inside the Sunland Park Mall, but no opening date has been given yet. For now, they are looking for some artistic El Pasoans to...

