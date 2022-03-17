Cat Loving El Pasoans Asked to Create Art for Sun City Kitty’s Walls

It's been almost ten years since the members of God Forbid hit the stage together, and they've finally announced their return to the stage. We told you a few weeks ago there's had been a lot of speculation around the band God Forbid for the past year. Current Bad Wolves member and God Forbid founder Doc Coyle has been discussing the potential reunion on his and other podcasts. According to Metal Injection, Coyle said "it is a matter of when not if" the band would reunite. Since then, news about the potential reunion kept making its rounds, including that the band had offers on the table. At first, fans speculated whether the reunion would happen at a festival or would be a full tour, but now we know at least one confirmed date for the God Forbid reunion.

