Spain again with 3 teams in Champions League quarterfinals

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

MADRID (AP) — Pau Torres’ close-range shot had barely crossed the goal line when Villarreal coach Unai Emery started to celebrate by...

ESPN

Christian Pulisic scores as Chelsea advance past Lille in Champions League round of 16

Christian Pulisic scored as Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory away to Lille on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. Lille opened the scoring through a Burak Yilmaz penalty on 38 minutes to cut their aggregate deficit to 2-1, but Pulisic provided a cool finish on the stroke of half-time to restore Chelsea's two-goal cushion.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Europa Conference League draw: Leicester will host PSV Eindhoven in the quarter-final first leg while Jose Mourinho's Roma travel to Bodo/Glimt again... where they lost 6-1 in the group stage!

Leicester will host PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the quarter-final in the Europa Conference League. Brendan Rodgers' men qualified 3-2 on aggregate after losing 2-1 to Rennes on Thursday, and find themselves in a tie with one of the stronger sides left in the competition. Jose Mourinho may...
UEFA
Bundesliga game called off after linesman struck by beer cup

BERLIN (AP) — A Bundesliga game between Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach has been called off after a linesman was struck in the back of the head by a plastic beer cup thrown by someone in the crowd. The match was already noteworthy for being the league’s first to be played between teams without coaches as Bochum’s Thomas Reis and Gladbach counterpart Adi Hütter have coronavirus infections. Gladbach was leading 2-0 through second-half goals from Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo with around 20 minutes remaining, when linesman Christian Gittelman was hit from behind by the beer cup. The match officials all left the field and around 15 minutes later it was announced the game would not resume.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Generous Gavi is spotted giving injured Sergino Dest a piggyback to Barcelona's hotel in Istanbul after his team-mate limped off with thigh injury in win over Galatasaray

Barcelona secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Turkish giants Galatasaray at the Nef Stadium on Thursday night. The victory in Istanbul helped Xavi's side seal the Round of 16 tie 2-1 on aggregate, with the Catalans now heading into this weekend’s El Clasico with full of confidence.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Real Betis own goal dumps the Spanish side out of the tournament in extra time, Lyon scrape through against Porto and a draw is enough to see Sporting Braga knock out Monaco

Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed a dramatic late win over Real Betis, who are challenging for Champions League qualification in LaLiga. The Spanish side trailed 2-1 from the first leg in Seville but Borja Iglesias thought he had given them a lifeline when he scored in the 90th minute to force extra time.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Juventus#Ap Sports#The Champions League#European#Spanish#Real Madrid
ESPN

Barcelona rally past Galatasaray to book spot in Europa League quarterfinals

Barcelona came from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 at the NEF Stadyumu to advance to the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday. The Catalans came into the round of 16 second leg level on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Camp Nou on March 10, before sealing passage with the win in Istanbul.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Spain drops De Gea, adds Raya for upcoming friendlies

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique dropped David de Gea and included Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on Friday in the squad for upcoming friendly matches against Albania and Iceland. De Gea played the entire match for Manchester United on Tuesday when the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0...
SOCCER
Sports
Fritz rising, Rublev rolling into semifinals at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the second time in five months. Fritz is the first American to reach back-to-back semifinals at the desert tournament since Andy Roddick in 2009-10. He will next play No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia. Rublev defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, 7-6, 6-2. The other semifinal features Rafael Nadal against 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in an all-Spanish matchup. The women’s semifinals feature Simona Halep against Iga Swiatek and defending champion Paula Badosa against Maria Sakkari.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

UEFA World Cup qualifying: Italy leaves Mario Balotelli out of squad for playoff for Qatar

The main question for Italy was about Mario Balotelli. After coach Roberto Mancini included him on the roster for a trial last January, many thought that former Manchester City player would be an option for the current Italian National Team. Italy are set to play on March 24 against North Macedonia in the first game of the UEFA qualifying playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. If the current champions of Europe manage to win this clash they will then face the winners of the other match between Turkey and Portugal. Balotelli is currently playing for Adana Demirspor in Turkey where he scored eleven goals in 24 matches, enough to lift the team into the seventh place in the Süper Lig. Prior to that, he was in the Italian second division with Monza and with his homegrown team Brescia. Neither stretch in in his home country was particularly positive, and they came after short stints at Nice and Marseille in France which were, themselves, short-lived.
UEFA
The Independent

France vs England talking points: What to expect in Six Nations finale

England and France will bring the 2022 Six Nations to a close when they meet in Paris on Saturday.Here, we examine five talking points as France stand on the brink of securing their first silverware for over a decade.Pressure mountsWho lifts the #GuinnessSixNations trophy this weekend? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6oAiB4pDM2— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 14, 2022Another inquest into Eddie Jones’ flailing England project beckons if they are dispatched in Paris, as seems likely. A third-place finish is the best his team can hope for, while the bleakest scenario is to end up fifth for the second year running. Jones is aware...
WORLD
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid learn their quarterfinal fates

Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's UEFA Champions League draw which will confirm this season's quarterfinal ties as well as the semifinal and final pathways for the remaining eight teams. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all in the hat for the next step on the road to the final in Paris. You can catch all the matches live on CBS and Paramount+.
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League rivals avoid each other in Champions League draw

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have avoided each other in the Champions League quarter-finals.Here, we take a look at who the three remaining Premier League teams are facing.Real Madrid – Chelsea’s opponentsThe Champions League holders take on the kings of the competition in the quarter-finals. Real Madrid have been crowned continental champions on a record 13 occasions, currently sit atop of LaLiga and secured this tie by knocking out star-studded Paris St Germain in stunning fashion. Having lost 1-0 in France and gone down further to another Kylian Mbappe goal in the second leg, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick secured a remarkable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League draw results: Barcelona to face Frankfurt, West Ham draw Lyon

After the excitement of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw, there was also the Europa League and the Europa Conference League on Friday. The final eight of the Europa League boasts some familiar names with Barcelona, West Ham United, RB Leipzig, Atalanta BC, Olympique Lyonnais, and Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw. You can catch all the matchups on Paramount+.
UEFA

