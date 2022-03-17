ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Preschooler killed by teen driver who crashed into Florida playground

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hECS_0ei8SwcA00

ARCADIA, Fla. — A four-year-old girl has died and a five-year-old is in the hospital, after an 18-year-old driving an SUV crashed into the preschool playground where the children were playing.

The girls were playing inside a fenced area at the Imagination Station Preschool on Wednesday afternoon in Arcadia, WTSP reported. The car also went over a curb, hit a street sign, a fence, posts, and playground equipment before finally coming to a stop after hitting a tree.

Becky Stidham lives near the school, and told WINK she heard screams. “Kids screaming and I said, ‘Well it could be coming from our pool,’ but it was so many screams of so many kids and everything that I thought, well, you know there’s no way it could be coming from the pool,” Stidham told WINK.

Both the four-year-old and five-year-old who were hit by the SUV were taken to hospitals. The four-year-old died after she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the five-year-old remains in a separate hospital in serious condition, WWSB reported.

The driver, Kiara Morant, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to WWSB.

Morant was charged with driving without a valid license, WINK reported. She posted bond and was released from jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Autocorrect error triggers police response in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police swarmed an office and event space in Pittsburgh with guns drawn, but the call turned out to be a misunderstanding. Police told WPXI a caller received a text from a friend inside a building that was meant to say, “fire alarm,” but instead read “firearm.” When the friend did not respond to texts following the initial text, the caller dialed 911.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Indiana teacher accused of punching student in the face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A high school teacher in Indiana is facing charges after police say he punched a student in the face while breaking up a fight. Danny Lively, 57, teaches social studies at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to court documents, Lively stepped in between two students who were having an argument in a school hallway on March 7, WANE reported. Investigators said Lively pushed one of the students with his left hand, and when the student swatted it away, he delivered a right-handed punch to the students face.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Arcadia, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Arcadia, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

2-alarm fire damages home in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A two-alarm fire damaged a home in Auburn on Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the 3400 block of Academy Drive Southeast. Crews said the people inside got out safely. It is not yet known what caused the fire but crews are investigating. More news from...
AUBURN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Suv#Wwsb
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prosecutor: Don't name Michigan teen during parents' trial

A prosecutor is asking a judge to rule that a Michigan teen charged in a fatal school shooting shouldn't be named in court during his parents' separate criminal trial. Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed a motion Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court requesting that Ethan Crumbley's name not be spoken openly in court or used in writing in the case against James and Jennifer Crumbley.
MICHIGAN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
89K+
Followers
98K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy