ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier man latest arrest in string of ‘Orbeez Challenge’ shootings

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year old was arrested for allegedly shooting a splatter gun at another driver.

CCSO deputies say Kyle Cochran was driving in the area of Immokalee Road and Logan Boulevard on Wednesday, March 16.

According to the victim, Cochran was driving when he shot at a woman in another car.

The woman was pelted in the forehead above her right eye. She had a red mark on her face, and Orbeez remnants in her hair.

If you’re unfamiliar with Orbeez, they’re little gel balls which can be shot from splatter ball guns.

The victim then followed Cochran’s Toyota 4-Runner into the community The Cove. Cochran’s younger brother was also in his SUV.

According to the woman, Cochran and two other males went running towards her car after she followed them into the Cove. Claiming she was in fear for her life, not knowing if the guns in their hands were real or fake, she quickly reversed out of the community to get to safety.

The woman called 911, and deputies arrived at The Cove, to find four males running down the sidewalk. Two of the males were carrying splatter ball guns.

Deputies determined two of the boys were not involved in the shooting, and they were released to their parents.

The victim was able to identify Cochran as the one who shot her. Cochran was arrested, and is facing a battery charge. Cochran’s younger brother was also released to his parents.

Law enforcement agencies around the U.S. are beginning to warn communities about the dangers of Orbeez, and the so-called “Orbeez Challenge,” in which participants are encouraged to take aim at unsuspecting victims.

In Volusia County FL, authorities posted about a string of attacks. A 19-year-old was arrested for firing on an Amazon driver in Deltona, hitting him in his neck and glasses as he drove. The same suspect also fired on a 10-year old child, pelting them in the neck and chest with the splatter gun seen below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQA10_0ei8SbK900
Photo: Volusia County Sheriff

Volusia County authorities also shared a video of a string of several different attacks.

Peachtree, GA, authorities also issued a similar plea, after a child was shot in the face and torso with Orbeez, leaving several welts on his body. The child was riding his bike when he was randomly attacked.

The suspects in that case have not been caught, but face felony charges if arrested.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Deltona, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns in NFL shocker

In a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns’ persistent pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally paid off. The 26-year-old signal-caller, who a grand jury recently declined to indict following a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment, will be heading to Cleveland next season after being traded from Houston in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, ESPN reported, citing sources.
NFL
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known American companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Orbeez Challenge#Ccso
Fox News

Russia still 'largely stalled' across Ukraine: US defense official

Russian forces remain "largely stalled" across Ukraine after more than three weeks of fighting, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. Russian troops have launched more than 1,080 missiles at Ukrainian targets since the start of the invasion. Despite weeks of continued attempts to encircle the capital city of Kyiv...
MILITARY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy