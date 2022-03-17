Browns sticking with Baker Mayfield after missing out on Deshaun Watson?

Will Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stay or go? Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after reports surfaced that Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson narrowed his choices of future employers down to the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints among teams attempting to get him to waive his no-trade clause, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and others explained that the Cleveland Browns were no longer an option for Watson.

This left many wondering what could be next for a Cleveland team that flew to Houston to recruit Watson while still having 2018 first-overall draft selection Baker Mayfield on the roster.

The Browns reportedly told Mayfield's camp at the combine he wouldn't be replaced by a veteran this winter or spring, but such stories have since been amended to include a detail saying that the 26-year-old was made aware that Cleveland "would do due diligence on any top-flight QB who came available." Even though Mayfield seemingly said goodbye to Cleveland fans via social media on Tuesday, it appears those within the Browns may be planning for him to remain the club's QB1 while on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract worth $18.858 million.

Mayfield allegedly has options outside of Northeast Ohio and could be coveted by the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, two teams that recently jettisoned signal-callers for different reasons. It's also possible Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry and Mayfield will ultimately agree that extending their relationship through at least next January could benefit all involved before player and club part ways in 2023.