Chemistry

Unraveling tautomeric mixtures

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA team at HZB has developed a method of experimentally unraveling tautomeric mixtures. Based on resonant inelastic X-ray scattering (RIXS) at BESSY II, not only proportions of the tautomers can be deduced, but the properties of each individual tautomer can be studied selectively. This method could yield to detailed information on...

phys.org

