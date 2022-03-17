ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impacts of El Niño–Southern Oscillation diversity on wintertime PM2.5 pollution in four Chinese megacities

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Cover picture for the articleSince 2013, China has implemented a series of emission reduction policies, such as the "Clean Air Action" and the "Blue Sky Protection Campaign." Accordingly, the concentrations of air pollutants have generally decreased significantly. However, PM2.5 pollution still occurs in China under unfavorable weather conditions. El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is the strongest...

