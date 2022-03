An inquest jury has concluded footballer Emiliano Sala died as a result of a plane crash, having been overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide from the aircraft’s faulty exhaust system.The Argentinian striker, 28, died alongside pilot David Ibbotson, 59, when the private plane he was travelling in crashed in the English Channel on 21 January 2019.A jury at Bournemouth Town Hall found Sala was a passenger on a private plane that was being flown by a pilot who did not have the correct authority to fly at night, which broke up when it crashed into the sea.The 28-year-old player’s...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO