Resident Evil is back! The live-action series will debut this summer on Netflix it is announced as the first art work is shared

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

Resident Evil will take up residence on Netflix this summer.

The highly anticipated live-action show based on the extremely popular video game series will debut on July 14.

Netflix will drop all eight episodes the apocalyptic thriller at once so fans can spend the day binging if they so choose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMwch_0ei8RKY700
Bingers beware: The live-action Resident Evil series will debut on Netflix July 14. The streaming service will drop all eight episodes of the apocalyptic thriller at once

The plot is one that will get viewers adrenaline, and perhaps their infected blood, pumping.

It’s set in 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus created a global apocalypse. Heroine Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world now overrun by blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures.

The young woman is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s connections to the Umbrella Corporation, but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zm9y9_0ei8RKY700
Diverse cast: Netflix released a picture with some of the main cast members including: Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, Lance Reddick, Paola Nuñez, Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska  

Ella Balinska stars as Jade. The Charlie’s Angels alum is one of a diverse cast that also includes rising members of young Hollywood, including Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nuñez. Lance Reddick, of the John Wick franchise, stars as antagonist Albert Wesker.

Netflix has released art work and a cast photo to give fans a taste of what's to come.

Both posters are sinister in scope, despite being set against a bright yellow background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gb6lY_0ei8RKY700
Going viral:  The plot for Resident Evil is set in 2036, 14 years after a dead virus created a global apocalypse. Survivors must battle in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures 

One features a yellow and red capsule with the word ‘joy’ against drops of blood. Impressions of the Umbrella Corporation are clearly visible. The other features a vial of blood that’s mostly empty. Both display the title Resident Evil with the 'v' appearing as an upside down triangle.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb has been quoted in the past as saying Resident Evil is his favorite game of all time. 'I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.'

Netflix has already had some success with the franchise. The animated Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was released in July 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Snxyy_0ei8RKY700
More evil: Netflix has already enjoyed success with the Resident Evil franchise. The live-action show comes one year after the release of the animated Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

#Art Work#Resident Evil#Video Game#The Umbrella Corporation
