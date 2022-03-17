Brevard nonprofit says it has reduced veteran homeless population by about 90% since 2008

A local nonprofit working with veterans in need has helped reduce Brevard’s population of homeless military veterans by about 90% since 2008, its president said.

The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs counted 1,800 homeless vets in Brevard County in 2008, said George Taylor Jr., CEO and president of National Veterans Homeless Support — a Brevard-based nonprofit that works with homeless veterans and veterans at risk of becoming homeless.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s point-in-time count data, there were 119 total homeless veterans in Brevard County as of 2020. This number includes both sheltered and unsheltered homeless veterans. It is the most recent data available.

These numbers are based on known veterans. At the inception of the organization, identifying veterans was more challenging, as not all were part of Veterans Affairs, Taylor said. The process of becoming a National Veterans Homeless Support client involved proving your identity as a veteran, filling out paperwork and sending the documents to Veterans Affairs. Now, using a potential client's name, date of birth and Social Security number, the agency can search a database to find out if a person is a veteran.

The reduction in veteran homelessness has been in large part because of the National Veterans Homeless Support programs, in which workers help those on the street and work to get them into housing. They also work with veterans and their families on the verge of homelessness to prevent them from losing their homes, Taylor said.

“We originally just started out as a group of people going out and finding homeless veterans and (getting) them connected to housing,” Taylor said.

How they did it

National Veterans Homeless Support started their work in 2008 by connecting vets to local shelters. They've since expanded their services with grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, offering two specific programs: a Search and Rescue Program and a Supportive Housing Program.

“(There are) two main goals – it’s pretty simple,” Taylor said. “Take homeless individuals and put them in houses, or we take at-risk individuals that are imminently about to lose their home and we prevent that from happening.”

The Search and Rescue Program allows workers to go out and find homeless vets, Taylor said. He and his team will search the streets of Brevard County to find homeless vets who may not know that support is available and work to get them into housing.

They provide them with food and basic hygiene items while building a relationship with them so they can help move them into housing and off the streets.

Each year, National Veterans Homeless Support helps about 300 people through Search and Rescue and puts about 20 people a year into transitional housing facilities in Melbourne, Cocoa and Titusville.

The organization has 17 transitional beds available for homeless vets in Brevard County to use while they work with social workers in the organization to address problems they may be facing, ranging from substance abuse issues to job hunting.

There’s no “expiration date” for how long a veteran can stay at one of the facilities, Taylor said.

“We care more about that, by the time they’re ready to exit, they’re at a place where they’re self-sufficient," he said. "As a result, 90% of our clients don’t return to homelessness once they leave our program.”

The Supportive Housing Program helps veterans and their families who are at risk of losing their homes by providing financial aid.

If a family is facing an eviction, loss of a job or other financial burdens that put them at risk of losing housing, the program can provide money to help them keep their home.

The money comes from fundraisers, donors and grants.

Local partners help out

A major partner with National Veterans Homeless Support is the Cape Canaveral chapter of Military Officers Association of America — where Taylor spoke at a chapter meeting Tuesday — and its nonprofit, Good Deeds Foundation, said Donn Weaver, a retired foreign service officer and volunteer with multiple Brevard veterans organizations.

“We don’t know enough about what’s going on with the veterans that are on the edge that (National Veterans Homeless Support) does, so this is perfect for us to be able to pay back and keep serving," Weaver said. "Never stop serving is the Military Officers Association of America motto.”

Through their partnership, the two groups helped nine veteran families and more than 12 children in 2021, Weaver said, often working with speed when families are facing imminent homelessness.

Earlier this month, a veteran was at risk of losing her apartment, Weaver said.

The mom of three had just started a job and was going to get a check from Veterans Affairs in two weeks, but her landlord had “run out of patience.”

That’s when National Veterans Homeless Support and Military Officers of America stepped in to help.

“I convened the Good Deeds board by email and within 12 hours, we voted to spend $900 to keep a young veteran and her three children out of homelessness,” Weaver said.

In less than a day, the family had money to pay rent.

Know a veteran who needs help?

If you or a veteran you know is facing homelessness or potential homelessness in Brevard, visit the National Veterans National Veterans Homeless Support Support website for help at nvhs.org/gethelp

Finch Walker is a breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

Amira Sweilem is the data reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

