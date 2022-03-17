ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Woman sentenced to 37 months in prison for embezzling $500K from San Francisco company

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Cxr4_0ei8R9vN00

SAN FRANCISCO (KNX) – A woman was sentenced to almost three years in prison Thursday for embezzling $500k from a San Francisco company she worked for.

The name of the company has not been disclosed.

In addition to prison time, Brooke Campbell Solis, 51, will also pay $500,000 in restitution.

Solis, 51, was working for a financial technology company that was based in San Francisco and, used the company’s accounting and expense management programs to take money, according to KRON 4 .

Prosecutors said that some of the money she stole went into her “personal account.”

Solis pleaded guilty to six counts of wire fraud.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Kron 4#Knx News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy