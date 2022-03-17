Woman sentenced to 37 months in prison for embezzling $500K from San Francisco company
SAN FRANCISCO (KNX) – A woman was sentenced to almost three years in prison Thursday for embezzling $500k from a San Francisco company she worked for.
The name of the company has not been disclosed.
In addition to prison time, Brooke Campbell Solis, 51, will also pay $500,000 in restitution.
Solis, 51, was working for a financial technology company that was based in San Francisco and, used the company’s accounting and expense management programs to take money, according to KRON 4 .
Prosecutors said that some of the money she stole went into her “personal account.”
Solis pleaded guilty to six counts of wire fraud.
