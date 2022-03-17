Goody Boy reopens in the Short North
(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A renovated Goody Boy is back in business.
The Short North restaurant, which has been part of the community since 1947, closed earlier this year for a physical refresh and a menu modification. It’ll reopen at 1144 N. High St. Thursday at 11 a.m.Ohio’s wine industry: Shifting careers from technology to agribusiness
“We wanted to create a community-focused, easy-going venue that is approachable to all residents and visitors of the Short North,” Justin Kintz, executive director of marketing for owner One Hospitality, said in a news release. “I want to see Goody Boy return to the local hang out it once was, but above all, I want to create an environment that is welcoming and comfortable for every individual who comes through our door.”
Goody Boy’s new simplified menu will return its focus to diner-style dishes with smash burgers, waffle fries, hand-breaded and grilled chicken sandwiches, and an assortment of milkshake flavors to choose from.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 2