Relationship Advice

Couple Marries After 26 Years and Liver Disease Diagnosis

By Fox 28 Spokane
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is diagnosed with liver disease finally takes the plunge...

The Independent

Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother raises awareness after son is diagnosed with uncombable hair syndrome

A mother is raising awareness about her one-year-old son’s rare genetic condition, uncombable hair syndrome.Katelyn Samples, from Georgia, first learned about uncombable hair syndrome in July 2021 after she received a message on Instagram from a follower who had seen a photo of her youngest son, Locklan.“At first I was like: ‘Oh my god, like, what is this?’” Samples told The Independent. “My biggest fear was that something was wrong with him, that maybe he was in pain with his hair.”When 17-month-old Locklan was born, the newborn had dark, baby hair. But, as his new hair grew in, it began...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bride moves up wedding day to get lifesaving heart transplant

An Indiana woman was set to be married in four days when she got a call that a lifesaving transplant was available. Kimberly Woods got the call that a donor heart was available just four days before her wedding. She told her husband-to-be, Tony, and they rushed to the altar.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Teenager should have chance of life-saving kidney transplant, judge rules

A teenager should be given the chance of a potential life-saving kidney transplant, a judge has ruledThe Court of Protection had been asked to rule over a treatment dispute involving William Verden, 17, who is on dialysis and suffers from steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome.His mother Ami McLennan, 45, from Lancaster, has made an appeal for a donor for an operation which is said to have a 50% prospect of success.Last week she told the court that her “beautiful boy”, who has autism and ADHD, deserved a chance of life.However, medics at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where William is treated, argued the...
KIDS
New Haven Register

"Golden Blood"? Fewer Than 50 People Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
FRANCE
Daily Mail

Baby girl who had a silent brain tumour was 'hours from death' after bungling doctors dismissed her swollen head as 'normal'

A three-month-old girl was left hours from death after bungling doctors missed her brain tumour and dismissed her seizures and swollen head as 'normal'. Molly Mai Wardle-Hampton was born on November 7 in Rhyl, North Wales, healthy and weighing 7lbs. But she began suffering seizures from three-weeks-old. Her worried mother,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

First-time mother, 20, who gave birth via C-section while she was intubated with COVID finally gets to meet her son for the first time TWO MONTHS later

A new mother who gave birth while hospitalized with severe COVID-19 has been reunited with her newborn baby, meeting him for the first time two months after he was born. Macenzee Keller, 20, from New Hampshire, gave birth to her son, Zack, via C-section on November 28, 2021 a day after arriving at the hospital with COVID.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison Opens Up About the Rare Disease That Shaped His Childhood

For those who are unaware, today, February 28, marks Rare Disease Day, a movement that works towards equity in health care, social opportunity and access to diagnosis and treatment for people living with a rare disease. General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) took to social media to honor the day by opening up about his childhood experience of growing up with Legg Calve Perthes disease.
CELEBRITIES
Lawrence Post

“I’m young, I’m healthy, if this happens to me it won’t be that big a deal”, 17-year-old girl dies from COVID after family members begged her to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus

The 17-year-old girl reportedly died of COVID-19 complications after family members reportedly begged her to get vaccinated against the virus. The family said the teen felt sick enough to go to the ER and was hospitalized with COVID-19. While hospitalized, the teen reportedly developed hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. Health officials say it’s a rare disease that causes the immune system to stop working properly.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Widow sues hospital over husband’s death from flesh-eating disease after doctors ‘turned him away three times’

A Canadian woman is taking legal action over the death of her husband, who died of the flesh-eating disease necrotising fasciitis after she claims doctors failed to take his symptoms seriously. Britney Stewart, of British Columbia, claims her 40-year-old husband Josh Wakely visited a hospital three times between 24 and 26 February 2020 and was turned away despite increasing complaints. She has now filed a lawsuit seeking financial compensation from the Northern Health Authority and Fort St John Hospital in British Columbia, where she said her husband was allegedly discharged from with only medication, or misdiagnosed. Ms Stewart said she...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Did a TICK BITE save Jude's life? Boy, 3, turns out to have rare cancer... but doctors only found it when his mother asked for an MRI scan following brush with spider-like creature that left him 'screaming in pain'

A bite from a tick may have helped save a toddler's life after scans to explore his mysterious symptoms detected a rare form of cancer. Jude Mellon-Jameson, of Sheffield, was your average three-year-old, a massive fan of dinosaurs and other animals and excited to learn about how things work. However,...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Mother who developed a rare pregnancy-related heart condition reveals she got fitted with a pump while awaiting a transplant - so she could care for her kids while her husband died of cancer

A 35-year-old woman with no prior health problems developed a serious heart condition after the birth of her second child - and it soon left her with heart failure and in need of a transplant. Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Zuleyma Santos, from Los Angeles, California, was diagnosed...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

