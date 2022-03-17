Couple Marries After 26 Years and Liver Disease Diagnosis

A teenager should be given the chance of a potential life-saving kidney transplant, a judge has ruledThe Court of Protection had been asked to rule over a treatment dispute involving William Verden, 17, who is on dialysis and suffers from steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome.His mother Ami McLennan, 45, from Lancaster, has made an appeal for a donor for an operation which is said to have a 50% prospect of success.Last week she told the court that her “beautiful boy”, who has autism and ADHD, deserved a chance of life.However, medics at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where William is treated, argued the...
