Knox County moves two polling places for future elections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the latest meetings by the Knox County Election Commission, polling places for two Knox County precincts have been moved.

The new polling place for Precinct 12 voters in East Knoxville will now be at the Boys & Girls Club at 317 McConnell Street. Precinct 12 voters had previously cast their ballots at the Eastport School at 2036 Bethel Avenue.

Precinct 79 voters in east Knox County who had previously voted at the Mt. Harmony Baptist Life Center on Election Day will now vote at the Mt. Harmony Baptist Church. The new polling place is located at 6500 Strawberry Plains Pike.

The election commission’s map of all voting precincts along with a list of polling places can be found below. However, the outdated polling places are still listed for precincts 12 and 79.

Primary elections for both major political parties in Knox County will take place Tuesday, May 3. Voters will select party candidates for several offices including Knox County Commission, board of education and various judicial positions. Early voting begins on April 13.

