No Offense—But Your Shower Head Probably Needs to Be Cleaned

By Kelly Vaughan
Food52
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCleaning a showerhead seems counterintuitive, right? Doesn’t it naturally get clean as I’m taking a shower? Sorry, but no. As the shower runs, minerals in the water start to build up in the holes of the shower, eventually forming moldy pockets and causing your shower to run less efficiently. So before...

food52.com

purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shower Head
Well+Good

Oven Cleaning Hacks That Truly Work, According to an Expert

Although we may not always feel like full-fledged adults (and hey, many people never do!), it helps to have a well-stocked library of adulting techniques at your disposal. Think: Understanding all the different types of health insurance (oof, deductibles!), being able to do your taxes by yourself, and knowing how to clean everything in your home (because no, it’s not always apparent).
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

Should You Wash New Sheets Before Using Them?

When you snag a brand new, plush sheet set from your favorite brand, it’s tempting to make your bed and jump in as soon as you rip open the packaging. While those new sheets may look luxuriously comfy right off the bat, they could be harboring some unwelcome particles, like dust and dirt. Plus, the products used to keep them looking nice on the shelf could make them feel scratchy and uncomfortable. While there’s no hard-and-fast rule that says you have to wash your new sheets before using them, we strongly suggest it.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

The One Item You Need to Get Every Part of Your Home Clean

Spring cleaning has a way of making you feel fantastic. Well, it might gross you out at first (how can so much dust accumulate underneath one refrigerator?), but once all of that scrubbing and vacuuming is done, you're left with a sense of deep satisfaction. Ready to make your space...
HOME & GARDEN
domino

We Spritzed and Scrubbed to Find the Best Shower Cleaners

The only red flag when I signed the lease on my current apartment was a less-than-clean-looking shower situation: The white tile, tub, and (what I assumed was once white) grout were all discolored, covered in stains of unknown origins. As much as I hoped to restore my bathroom to its former glory and start fresh with a germ-free space, I wasn’t too keen on having to use toxic, chemical-smelling bathroom cleaners either. So in my search for the best shower cleaners, I prioritized biodegradable formulas with plant-based ingredients and sustainable packaging (and bonus points for spray bottles and containers so chic that I’ve kept them out on my shelves rather than hiding them in my bathroom vanity). Here’s what I found to be the most effective on any kind of surface you might find in a shower.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

We Tried the Tineco Floor Cleaner and It Changed How We Clean Our Floors

I ran this floor cleaner over the vinyl tile in my back entryway for about five minutes, then emptied its dirty water bucket. Now I’m a believer. I don’t mind cleaning my hard-surface floors by hand occasionally. Sure, it’s a chore. But the results are good, and I can do it all with simple cleaning liquids and rags. The problem is, it can take a couple of hours to move all the furniture and sweep, clean and dry the wood. So I do it infrequently. The Tineco Floor One S5 changed that.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $1,470 Bathroom Redo Cleverly Adds Space for Laundry

Those who don’t have it might know best: In-unit laundry is a blessing, saving time, money, and trips to the laundromat. If you have a lot of clothes or a lot of kids (or a lot of both) and there’s a way to add a laundry station to your apartment or home without breaking the bank (think: portable options or carving out a spot to install a washer), it might be worth it — even if that means creating a hybrid or multifunctional space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

These Quick-Drying Bath Mats Make Post-Shower Soggy Steps a Thing of the Past

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When you step out of a warm shower or bath, the last thing you want to do is receive a shock as your foot comes into contact with a soggy bath mat or, worse, the cold, slick floor. Preventing situations like these is why having a quick dry bath mat on your bathroom floor is a good idea. A fast-drying bath mat can also help you maintain a cleaner, less smelly bathroom. And...
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
LIFESTYLE
UPMATTERS

Best Home Depot shower heads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Perhaps you are considering installing a new shower system in your home in order to achieve a more fulfilling experience. But did you know that many showers can be greatly improved by simply installing a new shower head? Modern designs have improved flow rates, provided multiple spray settings and came up with eye-catching designs. In addition, they are by far cheaper than a full system and are relatively easy to install.
LIFESTYLE

